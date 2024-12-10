Marvel Rivals seasonal boosts, explained

Marvel Rivals has made a swift impact following launch, but some mechanics are causing confusion. If you’re looking for details on what seasonal boosts are, we’ve got you covered.
With a stacked roster of over 30 characters, all of whom you can play for free, Marvel Rivals looks to be here to stay and has attracted over 10 million players in just 72 hours. As a live service game, changes will come, and there are already calls for removing seasonal boosts.
Whether you’re looking to learn about the mechanic or a list of what heroes have boosts this season, we have all the details you need.
What are seasonal boosts in Marvel Rivals?
Seasonal boosts in Marvel Rivals are applied to specific characters during the ongoing season and are removed following the season. The boosts vary depending on the character.
For Duelists, seasonal boosts provide increased damage output, while Vanguards benefit from increased health, and Strategists are given a boost in their healing capabilities. With these, characters are much stronger, and the system has proven to be controversial.
Confusion has centered around the feature as the characters are listed as a “Team-up Anchor,” but the bonus is applied regardless of whether their Team-Up ability is activated.
All season 0 seasonal boosts, listed
All the seasonal boosts during season zero are listed in the table below. When selecting your character before a match, you can view these in-game by viewing the hero overview screen.
|Character
|Class
|Boost
|Bruce Banner/Hulk
|Vanguard
|+150 max health
|Groot
|Vanguard
|+150 max health
|Venom
|Vanguard
|+150 max health
|Thor
|Vanguard
|+100 max health
|Hawkeye
|Duelist
|+20 percent damage boost
|Hela
|Duelist
|+20 percent damage boost
|Magik
|Duelist
|+15 percent damage boost
|Scarlet Witch
|Duelist
|+10 percent damage boost
|Spider-Man
|Duelist
|+10 percent damage boost
|Iron Fist
|Duelist
|+15 percent damage boost
|Rocket Raccoon
|Strategist
|+5 percent healing bonus
|Adam Warlock
|Strategist
|+15 percent healing bonus
|Luna Snow
|Strategist
|+15 percent healing bonus
|Cloak & Dagger
|Strategist
|+15 percent healing bonus
Published: Dec 10, 2024 06:31 am