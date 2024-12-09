Marvel Rivals hits staggering record in just 3 days—but players are encountering one big issue

Marvel Rivals has hit a staggering record just three days after release, but players are experiencing the same issue, flocking to social media to issue complaints.

The free-to-play six-vs-six battleground has accumulated a massive base of over 10 million players in the first 72 since launch, though it seems the vast majority of Marvel Rivals players all intend to be the main damage dealers and are neglecting other roles.

The Marvel Rivals roster is dominated by Duelists, with just seven Vanguards and seven Strategists compared to 19 Duelists, but team composition is incredibly important and social media has been full of cries for people to take on a different role.

A popular post on Reddit shared a meme expressing surprise when they see a teammate select a support character ahead of another DPS, with a title that “one of these days” they will “lose it all and just be the 6th DPS.”

The post attracted over 2,000 upvotes and over 200 comments, with many saying they’ve already opted to give people a taste of their own medicine by locking into a Duelist if the whole squad has already selected that class—which is either followed by rage quits or another player eventually conceding and mixing things up.

This isn’t a problem restricted to just Marvel Rivals, as any team-based game with classes often has the main damage dealers as the most popular, but it is incredibly frustrating—particularly in Competitive if a player instantly looks a Duelist and then proceeds to drop a stinker.

Some have already called for a role queue to be added, although this is something the developer has said they are not looking to add because it detracts from the experience—and it may not work effectively anyway, given the versatility of some characters.

Cloak & Dagger, for example, can switch between being a healer and a DPS dealer, while characters like Peni Parker have high damage output despite their Vanguard role. That flexibility is what makes Marvel Rivals great and having a role queue may disrupt that.

Really, the only approach is for players to be more flexible. Though you may want to play as your favorite character, sometimes it’s best to take one for the team and switch things up. The more characters you have experience in playing, the more useful you are to a team.

Let this serve as a message to those who have been insta-locking DPS despite what others have already chosen: Try something new; you may find a new favorite.

