Marvel Rivals players demand devs remove ‘braindead mechanic’

Marvel Rivals players are demanding the removal of a “braindead mechanic” in the game, with many not realizing it was in effect.

A hugely successful launch saw a 10 million player milestone hit in just 72 hours for Marvel Rivals, propelling the game to be one of the most popular across all platforms—but there are issues that the community is speaking up against.

Some players’ reluctance to use anything other than a Duelist has sparked annoyance, and that is only increasing as players become more aware of the seasonal boosts system, which provides buffs to specific characters.

Don’t make me angry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scarlet Witch and Iron Fist are among those given a boost for season zero, increasing their damage output and making the duo extremely powerful and difficult to deal with. While some believed it was a balancing issue at first, players now feel it’s the seasonal boost causing issues and are demanding its removal.

A Reddit post on the subject garnered plenty of attention, although it’s worth noting the title is incorrect as not every Duelist gets a 15 percent boost. Some, like Hawkeye, get a bigger boost of 20 percent, which explains a lot if you’ve been getting sniped left, right, and center.

The feature attracted plenty of backlash in the post, where it was labeled everything from a “braindead mechanic” to a “weird system,” while others went further and said they were “slowly losing hope” in the developers.

However, the issue isn’t just a case of overpowering, as some characters included in the current seasonal boost will be much less effective after it. Without the current damage levels, Spider-Man and Magik will struggle to take down enemies, while Venom will lose 150 health and will be much less tanky.

One of the most frustrating things about the feature is the developer’s radio silencer, which has only increased the confusion. Some thought that these boosts were only applied when respective Team-Ups were activated, though this isn’t the case because the boosts are ever-present.

