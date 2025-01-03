All 2025 Marvel Rivals heroes revealed so far

Marvel Rivals has an impressive roster of over 30 playable recruits, but this collection of characters is only the beginning with many leaked units expected to arrive throughout 2025 and beyond. If you’re curious about who’s coming next, plenty of information has already been shared.

With a massive library of comic characters to draw from, there are nearly endless possibilities for who might be joining the game next. Plenty of new recruits are already in the works, so here’s everything we know about all the leaked Marvel Rivals characters arriving in 2025 so far.

All leaked Marvel Rivals characters

There are plenty of exciting additions to look forward to. Image via NetEase

Here is a list of all the characters leaked for Marvel Rivals so far. Some of these recruits have been officially confirmed while others are based solely on leaked information. The leak community members mentioned here all have good track records and have previously accurately shared content like the Lunar New Year skins and the Winter Celebration event ahead of their release which means this information is generally reliable.

Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic was officially confirmed as a playable character alongside the rest of the Fantastic Four on Jan. 2, 2025. He’s expected to be a Duelist specializing in gathering Elasticity to deal enhanced damage.

Invisible Woman

Of the entire Fantastic Four lineup, Invisible Woman is currently the one we know least about. Her kit and role haven’t been leaked yet, but she’s speculated to be a Strategist so the Fantastic Four team has at least one character in each role type. Her abilities and a leaked description also line up with this role as she’s believed to create force fields that shield and heal her team in battle.

ICYMI: Invisible Woman’s description.



The Invisible Woman is able to slip in and out of sight without a trace. No matter how intense the battle may be, Susan Richards always keeps her cool, conjuring up impenetrable force fields to protect herself and her team.#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/PHLxPXx4Zd — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) January 2, 2025

Human Torch

The Human Torch is believed to be the second Duelist member of the Fantastic Four team. His leaked abilities are unsurprisingly focused on fire and damage output. He can create a deadly wall of flames, fly around the battlefield, create fireballs, and conjure a dangerous fire tornado.

His skillset also includes a fresh Team-Up with Storm. Human Torch can change Storm’s hurricane into a fiery storm and Storm can consume one of his fire tornadoes to ignite her hurricane. This seems like it could end up being one of the best Team-Ups since it can freely be used by either character rather than only being available to use for one of the two like many other Team-Ups are.

The Thing

An official advertisement for Marvel Rivals has The Thing listed among the Vanguards in the character roster. This is also the role that he’d be expected to play based on his known powers and appearance.

His kit involves abilities that render him immune to knockback, allow him to jump in to assist teammates while providing them with damage reduction, and deal heavy damage. The Thing also might join the Fastball Special Team-Up that can currently only be used by Wolverine and Hulk. If this leak is accurate, he’ll be able to throw Wolverine just like the Hulk does.

The Thing Kit! (Thread)



Via @RivalsLeaks



SOLID AS A ROCK:

Immune to enemy knockback, knockback and other displacement effects (passive)



COMBINATION PUNCH:

Quick and continuous punches

(Primary)



THUNDERBOLT Punch:

Deliver a devastating punch (Secondary) pic.twitter.com/Nv81aNb05m — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 7, 2024

Jean Grey/Phoenix

Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, is expected to debut sometime in 2025. It’s currently unknown which name she will go by or if she’ll alternate between the two depending on which state she’s in, but leaks indicate she will be a Duelist.

We don’t know much about her official skillset yet, but it will likely include telepathic abilities and perhaps allow her to perish in battle as Jean Grey and revive as the Phoenix. An icon for a Team-Up between her and Wolverine also leaked, but no information about what this collaboration might entail has been revealed yet.

EMMA FROST IS A VANGUARD AND JEAN GREY IS A DUELIST!



Via @Maruchaan1986 pic.twitter.com/OSeNeKYUSl — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) January 2, 2025

Emma Frost

The telepathic Emma Frost is suspected to be joining the lineup as a formidable Vanguard. Her skillset seems to be especially unique as she possesses the ability to alternate between her human and diamond forms. She’s going to be a rather special addition to the Vanguard category since she doesn’t look like any of the other tanks and has different abilities, depending on whether or not she’s in the diamond state.

Emma Frost Abilities!



Via @FumoLeaks



Psychic Blast

Psychic Ray (Human Form)

Psychic Ray 2

Psychic Barrier

Diamond Form

Diamond Shock

Diamond Kick

Diamond Back Slam

Soul Control

Mind Control

Mind Connection

Piercing Spikes — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 4, 2024

Ultron

Ultron is speculated to be a Strategist with an array of healing and damage-buffing abilities. He can allegedly fly, create a drone that follows allies to assist them, and occasionally grant bonus health. He’s already been leaked in the character select screen, so he’s expected to release fairly soon, likely sometime during Season One.

Valkyrie

There’s no information regarding Valkyrie yet beyond her leaked arrival. Based on her comic abilities, she’ll probably be a Vanguard but could also be built as a Duelist depending on the skills she’s given. We desperately need more Vanguards, so hopefully this is the route the team takes with her.

Captain Marvel

Just like Valkyrie, there’s nothing known about Captain Marvel yet beyond her being a leaked playable unit. She could easily be a Vanguard or Duelist but seems best suited for a Vanguard role, considering her generally tanky and flashy abilities. The Duelist class has the most characters overall and plenty more on the way, so it won’t be too surprising if she ends up in this class instead.

Blade

The official artwork for Blade has leaked along with many of his abilities. Although a lot of his skillset is known, his official role isn’t, but the names of his abilities point towards him being a Duelist since they’re all very attack-focused.

Some leaked heroes ability names from TheGabenZone



**-Blade's Kit Names-**



Weapon 1: Katana

Weapon 2: Hunting Shotgun



Passive: Bloodline Liberation

Ability 1: Stomp and Slash

Ability 2: Dark Night Attack

Ability 3: Fang Deflect

Ultimate: New Moon pic.twitter.com/lKxOQX9jqx — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 10, 2024

Deadpool

Deadpool was revealed in the same leaked list as Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, which unfortunately means there’s no concrete information about his abilities or arrival date so far. When he does arrive, he’ll almost certainly be a Duelist since his abilities don’t fit well into either of the other two roles.

MODOK

All we know so far about MODOK is that he’s been leaked as a fresh recruit joining the roster of playable units. He could easily make an imposing Vanguard or Strategist, depending on how his skillset is built, but no leaks regarding his role have been shared so far.

Angela

The Asgardian Angela, also known as Aldrif Odinsdottir, appeared in the same leaked list of characters as Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and Deadpool. Nothing is known about her abilities so far and she’s an especially tricky character to guess the right role for since she can do it all, but she’s probably most likely to be a Vanguard since she’s super strong and has self-healing abilities.

Hit-Monkey

Hit-Monkey is another recruit expected to join the roster sometime in 2025. A few of his ability names have been revealed, but nothing else is known about his skillset so far. The names of his moves and general comic abilities seem best suited for a Duelist role, but it’s too early to say for sure which class he’ll be part of.

HIT-MONKEY ABILITIES!



Kitten Howling

Endless Rage

Fear Hunt

Dual Gun Shooting



Via @X0X_LEAK pic.twitter.com/mKubNlVqu1 — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 29, 2024

The Hood

The Hood packs a punch with dual guns and a special ability that allows him to transform into a demon. He currently sounds like an intriguing mix of Star-Lord and Magik, which means he may be a Duelist. But the names of some of his abilities also seem to align better with the Strategist class.

The Hood



Has dual guns and transforms into a demon form



Abilities:

Dual gun shooting

Dual Gun Overheat Cooling

Shield

Shield health management

Clone Projection

Clone Range Control

Clone Detonation

Demon transformation



Via: @X0X_LEAK pic.twitter.com/DQ3hx5yXlN — Marvel Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) December 30, 2024

More characters are likely to be unveiled as the year progresses and existing leaked ones might also have additional abilities unveiled. As we learn any new details about upcoming characters for Marvel Rivals, we’ll update all relevant information here.

