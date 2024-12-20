All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration missions and rewards

Marvel Rivals is celebrating the festive season with a limited-time event, providing a bunch of free rewards to earn. If you want to make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve got all the details you need.

The Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event introduces a new limited-time 4-vs-4 mode, where every player controls Jeff the Shark with the aim to cover the map with your team’s color, featuring similar mechanics to Splatoon, as well as introducing new Christmas-themed skins.

While the majority of those skins are only obtainable via purchase, Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin is one of the free rewards earned during the event. We’ve got the details on all of the rewards here.

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration rewards

There are five rewards available during the Winter Celebration event in Marvel Rivals, all themed around Jeff the Land Shark and the new Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume—which is the final reward available to unlock.

Playing the 4-vs-4 limited-time mode and completing Missions provides Gold and Silver Frost, which are used to decorate the Winter Celebration card. Each upgrade provides a new reward and fresh Missions are released daily.

You can see all the current missions in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration below, along with the Frost provided for completing them.

Mission Reward Win three matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival 1x Gold Frost Win two matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival with your team’s decoration rate above 40% 1x Gold Frost Complete five matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival 3x Silver Frost Defeat 15 enemies in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival 3x Silver Frost

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration missions

After using Gold Frost to upgrade a section of the card, the next reward will be unlocked. There appear to be two Missions a day that provide Gold Frost as a reward, so it will take five days’ worth of Missions to unlock all the rewards.

The Winter Celebration event ends on Jan. 9th, as shown in the countdown in-game, so there’s plenty of time to claim all the available rewards.

Reward Cuddly Fuzzlefin Spray All-You-Can-Eat Emote Cuddly Fuzzlefin Nameplate How Ice Sculpting Works MVP Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume

