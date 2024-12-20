Forgot password
Jeff's Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume in Marvel Rivals.
Frostbite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X
Marvel

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration missions and rewards

Free goodies for the festive season.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:29 am

Marvel Rivals is celebrating the festive season with a limited-time event, providing a bunch of free rewards to earn. If you want to make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve got all the details you need.

The Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event introduces a new limited-time 4-vs-4 mode, where every player controls Jeff the Shark with the aim to cover the map with your team’s color, featuring similar mechanics to Splatoon, as well as introducing new Christmas-themed skins.

While the majority of those skins are only obtainable via purchase, Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin is one of the free rewards earned during the event. We’ve got the details on all of the rewards here.

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration rewards

A screenshot of the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event card
Tick them off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five rewards available during the Winter Celebration event in Marvel Rivals, all themed around Jeff the Land Shark and the new Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume—which is the final reward available to unlock.

Playing the 4-vs-4 limited-time mode and completing Missions provides Gold and Silver Frost, which are used to decorate the Winter Celebration card. Each upgrade provides a new reward and fresh Missions are released daily.

You can see all the current missions in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration below, along with the Frost provided for completing them.

MissionReward
Win three matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival1x Gold Frost
Win two matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival with your team’s decoration rate above 40%1x Gold Frost
Complete five matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival3x Silver Frost
Defeat 15 enemies in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival3x Silver Frost

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration missions

A screenshot showing the available rewards in the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event.
Exclusive goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After using Gold Frost to upgrade a section of the card, the next reward will be unlocked. There appear to be two Missions a day that provide Gold Frost as a reward, so it will take five days’ worth of Missions to unlock all the rewards.

The Winter Celebration event ends on Jan. 9th, as shown in the countdown in-game, so there’s plenty of time to claim all the available rewards.

Reward
Cuddly Fuzzlefin Spray
All-You-Can-Eat Emote
Cuddly Fuzzlefin Nameplate
How Ice Sculpting Works MVP
Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
