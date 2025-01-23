All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event missions and rewards

A new event is kicking off in Marvel Rivals to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which means a bunch of fresh missions to complete and rewards to earn. To make it easier for you, we’ve collected everything you need in this handy guide.

Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors event kicked off on Jan. 23 and will run until Feb. 14, giving players plenty of time to unlock all of the exclusive rewards. To do that, you need to complete missions and play the new limited-time mode.

Here are all the details you need about the missions and rewards in the Fortune & Colors event.

All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors rewards

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortune & Colors event in Marvel Rivals is orientated around three specific heroes: Star-Lord, Iron Fist, and Black Widow. New skins for the latter duo are available in the shop, while the full event bundle for Star-Lord is available for free.

The rewards are focused on Star-Lord’s new Lion’s Mane Costume, which is the final reward in the event, which includes an MVP screen, Emotes, Sprays, and more. Each reward is unlocked after spending 100 of the new event currency, with around 1000 required to complete the event.

Rewards are unlocked in a set order, so there’s no jumping ahead. The full list of rewards is shown in the table below.

Rewards Drum & Roar Nameplate Snake’s Luck Spray 200x Chrono Tokens Lion’s Mane Nameplate Lion’s Mane Spray 200x Chrono Tokens Lion Roll Star-Lord Emote Lion Dance Star-Lord MVP Lion’s Mane Star-Lord Costume “Of Festivals and Friends” Gallery Card

All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors missions

Similarly to the Winter Festival event, you must complete missions in the Fortune & Colors event to earn a new type of currency. Once unlocked, the Danqing is used to paint the canvas of the event and unlock rewards along the way.

Specific missions are tied to the event to complete, although you can also earn Danqing for completing Weekly Challenges during the event. A total of around 1,000 Danging is required to complete the event, but the number of challenges released per day is restricted.

Missions do stack, however, so the best course of action to unlock all of the rewards with the least effort is to wait until near the end of the event, then dive into the limited-time game mode to complete various challenges at once.

You can, of course, choose to complete all the missions when they release daily, in which case it will take around 10 days to fully complete the event and unlock all of the available rewards.

You can see a list of all event-specific missions below, which we’ll keep updated.

Mission Reward Intercept the ball three times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match 40x Danqing Complete three Clash of Dancing Lions matches 100x Danqing

