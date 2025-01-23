Forgot password
Marvel Rivals spring festival skins for Iron Fist and Star-Lord
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event missions and rewards

More goodies to earn.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 23, 2025 05:29 am

A new event is kicking off in Marvel Rivals to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which means a bunch of fresh missions to complete and rewards to earn. To make it easier for you, we’ve collected everything you need in this handy guide.

Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors event kicked off on Jan. 23 and will run until Feb. 14, giving players plenty of time to unlock all of the exclusive rewards. To do that, you need to complete missions and play the new limited-time mode.

Here are all the details you need about the missions and rewards in the Fortune & Colors event.

All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors rewards

The event page for Fortune & Colors in Marvel Rivals.
Paint away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortune & Colors event in Marvel Rivals is orientated around three specific heroes: Star-Lord, Iron Fist, and Black Widow. New skins for the latter duo are available in the shop, while the full event bundle for Star-Lord is available for free.

The rewards are focused on Star-Lord’s new Lion’s Mane Costume, which is the final reward in the event, which includes an MVP screen, Emotes, Sprays, and more. Each reward is unlocked after spending 100 of the new event currency, with around 1000 required to complete the event.

Rewards are unlocked in a set order, so there’s no jumping ahead. The full list of rewards is shown in the table below.

Rewards
Drum & Roar Nameplate
Snake’s Luck Spray
200x Chrono Tokens
Lion’s Mane Nameplate
Lion’s Mane Spray
200x Chrono Tokens
Lion Roll Star-Lord Emote
Lion Dance Star-Lord MVP
Lion’s Mane Star-Lord Costume
“Of Festivals and Friends” Gallery Card

All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors missions

Similarly to the Winter Festival event, you must complete missions in the Fortune & Colors event to earn a new type of currency. Once unlocked, the Danqing is used to paint the canvas of the event and unlock rewards along the way.

Specific missions are tied to the event to complete, although you can also earn Danqing for completing Weekly Challenges during the event. A total of around 1,000 Danging is required to complete the event, but the number of challenges released per day is restricted.

Missions do stack, however, so the best course of action to unlock all of the rewards with the least effort is to wait until near the end of the event, then dive into the limited-time game mode to complete various challenges at once.

You can, of course, choose to complete all the missions when they release daily, in which case it will take around 10 days to fully complete the event and unlock all of the available rewards.

You can see a list of all event-specific missions below, which we’ll keep updated.

MissionReward
Intercept the ball three times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match40x Danqing
Complete three Clash of Dancing Lions matches100x Danqing
