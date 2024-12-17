Marvel Rivals continues to shine, and some beautiful new skins are being introduced with the Winter Celebration event, bringing a festive look to a select few of the characters on the stacked roster.

Skins in Marvel Rivals have proven to be a popular addition to the game, with a bunch of MCU-inspired outfits to entirely new designs, and additional skins will be introduced regularly—including in special events.

The first is the Winter Celebration event. We have details on all the new Christmas-themed skins in Marvel Rivals here.

Every Christmas skin in Marvel Rivals

Five Christmas-themed skins were revealed for the Winter Celebration event in Marvel Rivals, bringing festive appearances to fan-favorite characters.

Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin

Frostbite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

The Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume for Jeff the Land Shark is available for free during the Winter Celebration event, earned by completing tasks. The introduction of the skin comes alongside the limited-time four-vs-4fourmode in Marvel Rivals.

Jeff is wearing a yellow scarf, purple ski goggles, fluffy white earmuffs, and fluffy white boots in this costume. To top it off, Jeff is wearing a sleek black ski jacket to protect himself from the cold weather—and he’s looking as adorable as ever.

Magik – Winter Celebration

Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

Magik’s Costume introduced in the Winter Celebration is another ski-themed look, handing Magik ski boots, blue ski bottoms, a white and orange ski jacket with a white fluffy hood, and black ski goggles.

As you might expect, Magik still wears her customary look and has a large, black sword, a spiked shoulder pad, and a black headpiece.

Venom – Winter Celebration

The cold never bothered me anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

Venom underwent one of the biggest transformations with the Winter Celebration skin, swapping the white and black color palette for an icy feel, mixing white, light blue, and a darker shade of blue. The results are quite stunning.

Venom’s look is what you’d expect to find if you locked the symbiote in your freezer for a long period of time, and the sharp icicles on his shoulders in place of the usual tendrils make a big impression.

Groot – Winter Celebration

Ho ho ho. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

What do you get if you cross a sentient tree with Santa? The result is this Groot skin, where everyone’s favorite flora has a Christmas makeover complete with Christmas tree coloring on his legs, arms, and shoulders, along with Christmas lights.

Groot is also given a beard that your local Santa at the nearest Grotto would be jealous of, along with stars on his head and sections of amber in his chest and shoulders.

Rocket Raccoon – Winter Celebration

Rocket around the Christmas tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

Rocket Raccoon looks to have raided Santa’s wardrobe with his outfit in the Winter Celebration, which includes a Santa hat, a red and white jacket, and Santa colors on his gun—but don’t expect him to fire weapons at you.

Rocket’s fur colors have also been switched up for this costume, with lighter shades on his tail and face. While the outcome looks smart, it’s perhaps the most basic of the Costumes introduced along with Magik.

