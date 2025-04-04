Forgot password
Emma Frost's default design for Marvel Rivals
Image via NetEase Games
Category:
Marvel

When is Emma Frost coming to Marvel Rivals? Emma Frost release date

Kneel, peasants!
Ali Hashmi
Ali Hashmi
|

Published: Apr 4, 2025 11:14 am

Emma Frost is the latest character from the X-Men universe to join the massive roster of Marvel Rivals. The White Queen, known for switching allegiances over the years, is now fighting for the good guys once again. She’s been one of the most requested characters so far and will be available to play for free in just a few days.

Here’s the release date for Emma Frost’s debut in Marvel Rivals.

Emma Frost’s release date for Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost is joining the Marvel Rivals roster on April. 11 when season two launches.

She’s part of Krakoa’s Quiet Council and hosts the Hellfire Gala where Ultron makes an unexpected appearance.

Emma Frost belongs to the Vanguard class, and I suspect she’ll be picked quite a lot during the first few weeks. Her abilities offer a mix of offensive and defensive capabilities. Her default attack allows her to shoot a beam that does continuous damage and she can bring up a shield similar to Sigma from Overwatch.

Emma can also switch to her diamond form which gives her a few melee attacks like punches and kicks, and raises her defense but the highlight is a chokeslam that she can follow up with a powerful kick.

Finally her ultimate attack allows her to pull enemies towards her as she deals tons of damage. This is performed to lure them outside of platforms for even higher damage.

As always, new characters are unlocked for free, which is the same case for Emma Frost. As soon as the maintenance for season two ends, you’ll be able to play with her for no cost. That said, her second outfit isn’t free.

Emma Frost’s X-Revolution costume

Her default outfit is already spectacular, but NetEase Games have also revealed the X-Revolution costume for Emma Frost which first made its debut in Uncanny X-Men (2013) #1.

The outfit will be available at her launch, so players don’t have to wait much to unlock it. It’s likely a paid outfit, similar to Sue Storm’s Malice skin which costs 1,400 units.

We’re expecting a bundle as well with similar-themed cosmetics, which will likely be priced at 1600 units instead. Check out her complete intro animation below:

Emma isn’t the only one getting a fancy outfit for the new season, but there are several Hellfire Gala-themed outfits for fan favorites like Wolverine, Black Panther, and more.

