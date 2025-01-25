Marvel Rivals players want this supervillain trainer to enter the game next, ‘My hooded character quota was fulfilled and then BAM’

Do we have enough hooded characters in Marvel Rivals? A user thought so until a fanart drop made them question whether their “hooded character quota was fulfilled” or not, sparking a huge discussion. The art reimagines one of Marvel’s villains, giving him a metallic blue and orange bodysuit, gold accents, and a white, hooded cloak.

With a costume reminiscent of Moon Knight’s current in-game design, Taskmaster jumps into the scene, bringing fans of this ex-Shield Agent out of the woodwork. However, one user did make a solid observation, posting: “We weren’t ready to tell apart Sue and Dagger… We aren’t ready to tell apart Taskmaster and Moon Knight.” Fair point. As much as I appreciate the design in this concept art, an orange cape might be less confusing and would be a cool throwback to this character’s roots from the 1980s run of The Avengers comics.

But the chatter didn’t stop with the aesthetics. Players couldn’t help but brainstorm what kind of kit this hooded menace could bring to Marvel Rivals. Immediately, players latched onto the idea of a parry-focused character. One comment hyped the potential: “He could have a parry ability. If timed correctly, he could fire back an ability that was used on him. Make him a high-risk, high-reward character.”

But although some liked the idea of having Taskmaster with a parry ability, they didn’t like the rest, “…firing back the ability only works if it’s melee. He’s all about copying fighting styles, so countering through copy makes more sense.”

He’s something, alright. Screenshot via Marvel Entertainment

What sets this character apart from the majority of the existing Marvel Rivals villains is his ability to replicate fighting styles and abilities—a feature fans couldn’t stop dissecting. One particularly ambitious idea suggested a combination of Loki and Hulk mechanics: “He starts off with a full ult charge, copying abilities from certain characters. Imagine parrying Hawkeye to get his explosive arrows or hitting Groot to gain a wall ability. It’s like Kirby in Smash Bros., but edgier.”

Though some players worried about balance issues, they couldn’t deny how fun the idea sounded. Another replied with an ultimate move with meme-worthy flair: “Bodyslamming the nearest support, doesn’t matter how far away—just teleports behind them, ‘Nothing personnel, kid,’ and slams their forehead into the ground.”

The community does seem split on which class this character would belong to, though, with most leaning toward Vanguard. After all, with a giant sword and shield, it’s hard not to think “tank.” But there’s also a strong case for Strategist because of his ability to copy others. Nothing about him screams healer to me, though, unless we’re talking about healing my ego, he inevitably kills me.

Taskmaster has some wild abilities that make him a perfect candidate for Marvel Rivals. His photographic reflexes allow him to copy fighting styles and techniques from anyone he watches, and his arsenal includes everything from a sword and shield to a bow and nunchaku. He’s like the Swiss Army knife of the Marvel universe but with more sass.

And while his potential kit might be complex to design, players seem more than ready to welcome him to the game. Whether through parries, copied ultimates, or some chaotic combination of both, one thing’s for sure: This hooded villain’s concept art has already earned a spot in fans’ hearts.

Now we just have to wait and see if Marvel Rivals takes the bait or if we’ll be stuck daydreaming about those parry kills a little longer.

