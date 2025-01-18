‘Silly witch, your weapons cannot harm me’: Marvel Rivals players want these villains to make a grand entrance

The Marvel Rivals roster currently stands at a respectable 35 characters, but only eight of those are villains (if you count the Winter Soldier). Fans have taken to Reddit to express their discontent and throw out ideas for some fresh baddies.

Recommended Videos

In the thread titled “What villain do you most want to see in the game?” players let their imaginations run wild and let’s just say the demand for chaos has never been higher.

The top pick? No shocker—it’s the Green Goblin. The maniacal arch-nemesis of Spider-Man is practically a shoo-in, and fans have plenty of ideas for how to make him fun (read: infuriating). One commenter predicts, “I already know he’ll be one of the most annoying characters in the game lol.” But another made a suggestion that I was quite pleased with—proposing that his iconic glider could have its own health bar so you can temporarily knock him out of the sky. As a Strat main who targets flying characters because no one else ever seems to, that sounds great to me. Let their health bar be someone else’s problem!

Green Goblin from Amazing Spider-Man issue #850. Screenshot via Marvel Entertainment

Then there’s the skins. One fan rattled off a wishlist longer than Loki’s misdeeds: Classic Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Demogoblin, Goblin Knight, and even the Sam Raimi version—because you just know that would sell like Aunt May’s wheatcakes.

Second on the fan wishlist is the Sandman. Players are already dreaming up mechanics that would make him a must-pick tank. Suggestions include turning into sand to flow through enemies, creating gigantic sand fists, and even an ultimate ability that makes him literally impervious for a while. For those less familiar, Sandman—Flint Marko—became a walking sandcastle of a man after escaping prison and stumbling into a nuclear testing site.

A Squirrel Girl main chimed in with a genius twist: “Giving him Jeff’s ability to go into the ground would actually be really sick for a tank. Just make him a bit slower than Jeff and give him a strategist perk.” Sandman as a sneaky tank would fit his character so well; I still have vivid memories of watching him dissolve and reform in Spider-Man 3.

And, of course, no list of villains would be complete without the Juggernaut. The fan-favorite meme machine still has people quoting lines like “I’M THE JUGGERNAUT, WITCH!” It’s less about how he’d play and more about hearing that booming voice on the battlefield. I’ve written about his fans before in my Marvel Rivals heroes and villains piece.

With so much villainous potential, the only question is: who’s next? Whether it’s the cackling Green Goblin, the brooding Sandman, or the unstoppable Juggernaut, Marvel Rivals could certainly use a bit more mayhem. After all, what’s a superhero game without some truly epic bad guys?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy