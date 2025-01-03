Marvel Rivals players desperately want these heroes and villains now

The New Year started with a bang on Reddit as a player asked the community a simple but powerful question: “Who are you guys praying that the devs add to Marvel Rivals?” With over 8,000 upvotes and countless comments, it’s clear that players have some very strong opinions about who should join the roster in 2025.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what Marvel Rivals fans are dreaming of—and how these heroes and villains could fit into the game’s classes.

More, more! Image via NetEase Games

Doc Ock

One of the top comments on the thread isn’t even words—it’s a gif of Doctor Octavius saluting and walking away. That’s all Skylam needed to inspire the community to rally behind Doc Ock as a Vanguard class.

Let’s be honest—his abilities make him a perfect fit. With his metal appendages, he’d be tanky enough to survive some heavy hits, and those extra arms practically scream “hook mechanic.” Imagine Roadhog’s chain grab from Overwatch but with a little more science and a lot more sass. As Skylam put it, “Make Doc Ock the hook tank and my life is complete.” Same, Skylam. Same.

Juggernaut

Another tank suggestion? The unstoppable Juggernaut. Fans didn’t dive too deep into his abilities, but a gif of him smashing through a wall says all I need to know. He’d likely be an unrelenting force, plowing through enemy teams with brute strength and sass.

And can we take a moment to appreciate Arxabin’s voice line suggestion? “Outta my way, Wanda! I’m the Juggernaut, witch!” Pure poetry.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider sparked some debate. Should he be a tank or a DPS? canada171 sees him as a hook tank (controversial), but jordanfire999 breaks it down perfectly. Ghost Rider as a Duelist just makes sense.

Picture this: his chain as a primary attack, a fiery motorcycle charge, a shotgun blast, and an ultimate where he absorbs bullets and spits them back out for double damage. It’s chaotic, it’s badass, and it’s exactly what we need.

Rogue

Rogue has the community divided. Some want her as a Vanguard who drains health or flies, while others argue she’d be a Duelist. Personally, I’d love to see her in the Strategist class, taking inspiration from her powers in X-Men Evolution.

With healing abilities and a supportive role, Rogue could pave the way for Nightcrawler if he ever gets added. Just imagine them teaming up as a Strategist duo.

Daredevil

Daredevil is another fan favorite, and it’s no surprise why. As a DPS-focused Duelist, his combat style fits Marvel Rivals perfectly. He’s agile, he’s precise, and he doesn’t need flashy abilities to pack a punch. Fans have been asking for him for ages, and this thread proves they’re not letting up anytime soon.

Nick Fury

Finally, the community demands Nick Fury as a Strategist. RazeyMclovin summed it up with: “Get these motherfkin’ divers off the motherfkin’ backline!”

Marcien1992 added to the dream: “Your last line conjured the image of Nick Fury calling his tank a motherf**ker to give him a damage reduction buff, and now I’m sold on the idea.” Honestly, same. If Nick Fury doesn’t come with a passive ability called “Motherf**ker’s Orders,” what are we even doing?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy