Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Black Panther in stylized shot with hero name for the Marvel Rivals hero menu
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals players agree these battle pass items are completely useless: ‘Why do they exist?’

We're scratching our heads about this one.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 04:33 pm

The Marvel Rivals subreddit has once again given us a gem of a discussion. This time, it’s all about an item from the Season 0 battle pass that has players scratching their heads.

Recommended Videos

In a Redd thread posted earlier this week, user Kyvix2020 sparked a conversation about why certain collectibles exist at all.

While plenty of battle pass rewards give players cool cosmetics or helpful boosts, some items leave the community collectively wondering: “What am I supposed to do with this?” The offending item in question is sitting on the fourth page of the battle pass, Chronovium, ready to be claimed for 200 Chrono Tokens—but as far as many players are concerned, those tokens would be better spent elsewhere.

Are they Sprays? Nope, but nice try

Chronovium in Marvel Rivals.
What’s this? What’s this? Another useless item! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The mysterious item might be hiding in plain sight, according to user HighGCz2: “They are sprays in disguise. Found it out quite randomly, but that’s what you use them for.” Unfortunately for players, this theory doesn’t hold water—the spray that represents this item in Marvel Rivals is earned separately through season challenges, not by purchasing the random filler collectibles in the battle pass.

Still, the confusion is understandable. These items serve no purpose during gameplay. Unlike sprays in Overwatch (which can at least be flexed for a few seconds in matches), these battle pass collectibles don’t even show up in-game. They’re just part of your profile’s collected items—and for some players, that’s just not enough.

What about the lore?

Not everyone agrees they’re useless, though. For lore lovers like Balrok99, these collectibles are a treasure trove of backstory. “Collectibles have lore tied to them which you can read,” they wrote. “They are part of the maps we play on.”

They went on to detail how these items connect to in-game locations, like Spider Totems on Spider Islands or Chronovium Crystals being experimented on by Shuri. For players invested in the Marvel Rivals universe, these collectibles are a way to piece together the bigger picture.

Of course, not everyone needs a deep narrative reason to hoard shiny things. User Godfish23 summed it up best: “Mmmmm collectible, hoard like magpie mmmmm.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter