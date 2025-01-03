Marvel Rivals players agree these battle pass items are completely useless: ‘Why do they exist?’

The Marvel Rivals subreddit has once again given us a gem of a discussion. This time, it’s all about an item from the Season 0 battle pass that has players scratching their heads.

In a Redd thread posted earlier this week, user Kyvix2020 sparked a conversation about why certain collectibles exist at all.

While plenty of battle pass rewards give players cool cosmetics or helpful boosts, some items leave the community collectively wondering: “What am I supposed to do with this?” The offending item in question is sitting on the fourth page of the battle pass, Chronovium, ready to be claimed for 200 Chrono Tokens—but as far as many players are concerned, those tokens would be better spent elsewhere.

Are they Sprays? Nope, but nice try

What’s this? What’s this? Another useless item! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The mysterious item might be hiding in plain sight, according to user HighGCz2: “They are sprays in disguise. Found it out quite randomly, but that’s what you use them for.” Unfortunately for players, this theory doesn’t hold water—the spray that represents this item in Marvel Rivals is earned separately through season challenges, not by purchasing the random filler collectibles in the battle pass.

Still, the confusion is understandable. These items serve no purpose during gameplay. Unlike sprays in Overwatch (which can at least be flexed for a few seconds in matches), these battle pass collectibles don’t even show up in-game. They’re just part of your profile’s collected items—and for some players, that’s just not enough.

What about the lore?

Not everyone agrees they’re useless, though. For lore lovers like Balrok99, these collectibles are a treasure trove of backstory. “Collectibles have lore tied to them which you can read,” they wrote. “They are part of the maps we play on.”

They went on to detail how these items connect to in-game locations, like Spider Totems on Spider Islands or Chronovium Crystals being experimented on by Shuri. For players invested in the Marvel Rivals universe, these collectibles are a way to piece together the bigger picture.

Of course, not everyone needs a deep narrative reason to hoard shiny things. User Godfish23 summed it up best: “Mmmmm collectible, hoard like magpie mmmmm.”

