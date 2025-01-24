How to intercept the ball in Marvel Rivals Clash of Dancing Lions

Marvel Rivals’ new limited-time mode to celebrate the Chinese New Year is live, and there are many challenges to complete, although gameplay can be a little confusing. We’ve got some tips if you’re struggling to intercept the ball in the Clash of Dancing Lions.

Recommended Videos

The Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals sees two teams of three face off against each other in a Rocket League-style showdown, with the objective of scoring goals. Each team consists of a Star-Lord, Iron Fist, and Black Widow—all of whom received new skins for the event.

Completing challenges is required to earn currency to unlock rewards, with the final freebie being a Star-Lord skin, and some are more difficult than others. The task of intercepting the ball three times certainly falls into that category, so we’re here to help you tick it off.

How to intercept the ball in Clash of Dancing Lions

Quests are confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Intercepting the ball in Marvel Rivals’ Clash of Dancing Lions mode can be a fiddly process, and the challenge does not always track correctly. However, there are some ways to get the best chance of making progress.

Selecting Star-Lord or Iron Fist is the best choice for the intercept challenge, as both have abilities that propel them into the air and increase the area where you can secure an intercept. As Black Widow is stuck on the floor, she’s a bit more limited.

Intercepts occur when an opponent throws the ball forward to pass to a teammate or knock it forward for themselves, and you get to the ball first. In my experience, there’s a short window where an intercept is registered, otherwise you’re just collecting a loose ball.

Anticipating where an opponent will make a pass or throw the ball can help you get there first. Most players will throw the ball as they push toward the goal, and all the intercepts I secured for the challenge occurred around the halfway line.

It may take a few matches to get the intercepts you need, and the challenge’s confusing tracking mechanic can be frustrating. My advice is not to worry about it and focus on completing other challenges, as you should eventually complete the intercept challenge.

It will take over a week of playing the event to earn all of the rewards and the event doesn’t end until Feb. 14, so there’s still plenty of time. I’d suggest playing each day until you complete other challenges and then switching to the normal mode, as the Clash of Dancing Lions LTM can quickly get tedious.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy