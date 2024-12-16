Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Key art for the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration showing new skins.
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration introduces limited-time mode and free costume

Jolly good rewards.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 12:01 pm

Marvel Rivals players are in for a treat this festive season with the introduction of a limited-time mode and free cosmetics rewards to earn in the Winter Celebration event.

Recommended Videos

Since launching in November, Marvel Rivals has gone from strength-to-strength, setting a staggering record after just 72 hours, and players are being given more reasons to play over the festive season with goodies up for grabs.

Beginning Dec. 20 at midnight UTC (Dec. 19 for those in the United States), Marvel Rivals players can enjoy the Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, a 4v4 Arcade Mode, and a Gallery Card customization event, where completing tasks rewards players with limited-time items.

Up for grabs are the Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, and Spray alongside other rewards, and the teaser image for the event suggests that festive-themed costumes will be available for other characters like Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

The event will certainly keep players occupied over the festive period as the countdown to Season One in January, the first of Marvel Rivals’ three-month long drops of seasonal content. An official start date for Season One is yet to be announced. Alongside the new event, the line-up for the Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament has been announced with NRG, Luminosity Gaming, NTMR Esports and U4RIA facing-off for a total prize pool of $20,000. The tournament will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel.

Away from the game itself, Marvel is launching an all-new Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic series on the Marvel Unlimited app, starting Dec. 16. Subscribers to Marvel Unlimited will also be able to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark “Unlimited Appetite” Spray—but you have to be registered for a subscription before Dec. 25 to be eligible.

Those who are subscribers in time, along with existing subscribers, will revive the redemption code for the Spray in the Marvel Unlimited app starting Jan. 3, 2025.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv