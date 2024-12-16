Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration introduces limited-time mode and free costume

Marvel Rivals players are in for a treat this festive season with the introduction of a limited-time mode and free cosmetics rewards to earn in the Winter Celebration event.

Since launching in November, Marvel Rivals has gone from strength-to-strength, setting a staggering record after just 72 hours, and players are being given more reasons to play over the festive season with goodies up for grabs.

🎄 The holiday season is about to get even more magical!



Enjoy the Winter Celebration with special holiday-themed costumes, new game modes, and a few surprises!



Ready to Shine? We're bringing in 'Jeff's Winter Splash Festival'—a new game mode—so you can truly exude your land… pic.twitter.com/fOWPbUDYzt — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 16, 2024

Beginning Dec. 20 at midnight UTC (Dec. 19 for those in the United States), Marvel Rivals players can enjoy the Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, a 4v4 Arcade Mode, and a Gallery Card customization event, where completing tasks rewards players with limited-time items.

Up for grabs are the Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, and Spray alongside other rewards, and the teaser image for the event suggests that festive-themed costumes will be available for other characters like Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

The event will certainly keep players occupied over the festive period as the countdown to Season One in January, the first of Marvel Rivals’ three-month long drops of seasonal content. An official start date for Season One is yet to be announced. Alongside the new event, the line-up for the Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament has been announced with NRG, Luminosity Gaming, NTMR Esports and U4RIA facing-off for a total prize pool of $20,000. The tournament will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel.

Away from the game itself, Marvel is launching an all-new Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic series on the Marvel Unlimited app, starting Dec. 16. Subscribers to Marvel Unlimited will also be able to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark “Unlimited Appetite” Spray—but you have to be registered for a subscription before Dec. 25 to be eligible.

Those who are subscribers in time, along with existing subscribers, will revive the redemption code for the Spray in the Marvel Unlimited app starting Jan. 3, 2025.

