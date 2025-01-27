Marvel Rivals players think this huge bug explains why you keep dying to Moon Knight

Moon Knight has been a thorn in the side of Marvel Rivals players throughout season one, and players think they’ve identified a bug that may explain why he is so problematic.

The Duelist was one of many characters who received buffs for season one, increasing the damage of his ultimate in Marvel Rivals, but a player has been testing the description, and it seems that something isn’t adding up.

The description of Moon Knight’s ultimate ability says that each talon that drops should be doing 75 damage, with a radius of five meters, but one player has tested it out and says talons “actually each do 150” damage.

The player theorized that each talon may be producing two AOE fields, with one dealing 75 damage within the range that it should, while another also dishes out the same damage with a 10-meter radius—although the second AOE does not reach outside of the casting circle, whereas the initial one can.

With the accompanying video evidence alongside the post, it’s all in plain sight—either Moon Knight’s ultimate ability is dealing more damage than it should or the description of the ultimate hasn’t been updated properly. Even if it is the latter, a nerf is required.

Other players in the comments had a lightbulb moment after reading the post, with one saying they “always wondered how a supposed 75 [damage] managed to shred a tank that fast,” while another raised a different problem as it is “one of the fastest charging ultimates.”

Moon Knight’s ultimate is problematic as there is no quick escape from it, particularly as the damage starts before the voice line is even said, and it can actually be entirely silent if Moon Knight is defeated before the voice line triggers—so relying on sound cues is not a reliable strategy.

If this is indeed a bug, it’s worrying that we’ve had almost two weeks of season one without rectifying the issue. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that balance changes need to be more regular.

Some bug fixes have taken place since the start of season one, and Moon Knight’s ultimate could fall into that category, but there are still at least four weeks left until the mid-season update that introduces Human Torch and The Thing, where the next sweep of balance changes are also set to take place.

Even without the damage issue, Moon Knight’s ultimate is problematic as there is seemingly no way to counteract it, unlike most other characters. If you’re in the landing zone of the ability, you’re out of luck, and the moon will indeed haunt you.

