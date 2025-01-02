The leaks were true: Marvel Rivals fans are about to get 2 new skins

On Dec. 17, 2024, RivalsLeaks on X (formerly Twitter) dropped a bombshell that got Marvel Rivals fans buzzing. Two new skins were reportedly on the way, and it didn’t take long for players to start dissecting the designs, prices, and overall vibes. The leak seemed too detailed to be fake—and it turns out it wasn’t.

Recommended Videos

The leaked skins bring a distinct Lunar New Year flavor to Marvel Rivals. Moon Knight’s Lunar General ensemble features teal, green, and bronze-scaled armor that’s equal parts commanding and aquatic. Meanwhile, Squirrel Girl’s Cheerful Dragoness outfit is a stunning teal and white dress with cheongsam-inspired elements, making her look elegant and ready to fight crime—or maybe just dazzle her foes into submission.

Don’t they look cool? Image by Marvel Rivals

One small hiccup? 2025 is the Year of the Snake, not the Dragon. While the designs are undeniably pretty, Marvel Rivals could’ve scored some bonus points by aligning the skins with the zodiac of the year. Instead, we’re left wondering if a dragon snuck into the design meeting and charmed the devs.

According to RivalsLeaks, here’s how much these bundles will set you back:

Moon Knight – Lunar General Bundle

Original price: 3,300 Units

Discount price: 2,200 Units

Squirrel Girl – Cheerful Dragoness Bundle

Original price: 2,200 Units

Discount price: 1,600 Units

Ah. Money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, these prices are in Units, which you can earn in-game or purchase via Lattice, the premium currency. It’s a bit of a process—think converting Monopoly money into carnival tickets but with more hoops. On the bright side, the discounts are pretty tempting, assuming you’ve saved the Units.

Reactions have been a mixed bag, as fans weighed in on the designs. SamLs289 summed up their feelings under the leaked post: “I wanna say ‘they cooked,’ but it’s kinda burned.” Harsh, but relatable. Meanwhile, BlarlitoWey was much more enthusiastic in the official post, tweeting, “These look great, and I think they set the tone for the quality of skins we can expect in the future.”

For me, Squirrel Girl’s skin is the standout of the two skins. Sure, it’s got shades of Overwatch’s Lunar New Year designs for D.Va and Mei, but it’s charming nonetheless. Moon Knight’s look? It’s… fine. Not groundbreaking, but respectable. I wouldn’t rush to spend my hard-earned Units on this Genji-wannabe skin.

Marvel Rivals confirmed the leaks on New Year’s Eve, officially announcing these skins would hit the store on Jan. 3 at 1am CT. While the announcement leaned heavily into the dragon theme, seeing a nod to the actual Year of the Snake would have been nice. Maybe next year, they’ll check their calendars a bit better.

While these skins are a step in the right direction, Marvel Rivals still has room to grow when it comes to its cosmetic offerings. Two skins for Lunar New Year feels a bit underwhelming compared to the multi-skin extravaganzas we’ve seen in similar games. Fingers crossed this is just the beginning, and 2025 will bring even more creative designs to the table.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy