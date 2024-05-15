How to play Magik in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals‘ roster is full of characters to play and master, with Magik representing the New Mutants—and we’ve got the tips you need to dominate any lobby you enter.

Magik is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals. Her focus is inflicting high amounts of damage upon the enemy, and she’s a close-range fighter who thrives when up close and personal with the opposition.

If you want to master the Queen of Limbo, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

All Magik abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

In Limbo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Soulsword Slash forward with the Soulsword. LMB RT/R2 Stepping Discs Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement. LSHIFT LB/L1 Umbral Incursion Dash forward and launch an enemy upward. E RB/R1 Eldritch Witch Spin forward while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc. LMB RT/R2 Magik Slash Strike forward an air slash. RMB LT/L2 Demon’s Rage Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc. RMB LT/L2 Limbo’s Might Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health to herself. Passive Passive Darkchild Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities. Q LS+TS Click Disc Master (Team-Up) Magik opens a portal. Black Panther can use the portal. C Y/Triangle

Magik strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Slash away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Magik may lack the damage output from range that the best Duelists in Marvel Rivals boast, the ability to switch things up in your team and to attack from close range can be valuable—especially when paired with the right team composition and catching enemies off guard.

The key ability with Magik is Stepping Discs, which you should use as both a combat entry and exit. After using Stepping Discs, you can cast either Eldritch Witch or Demon’s Rage once, both of which have their uses.

Eldritch Witch is the go-to combo ability after casting Stepping Discs and can be followed by Umbral Incursion to launch enemies into the air. Demon’s Rage is great at providing chip damage if your focus is being a nuisance rather than going for kills.

Magik’s passive ability, Limbo’s Might, provides a health boost when damage is inflicted upon enemies, so it’s always beneficial to keep chipping away as much as possible, which is where Magik Slash can come in handy from range.

Finally, when you use her Ultimate ability, Darkchild, stick with the same combo strategy to inflict significant punishment on enemies. I’d advise saving this for when your team needs to push the objective.

Magik is particularly useful when paired with a character like Peni Parker, who can pin enemies in place. Alternatively, pairing her with a long-range Duelist like Scarlet Witch can result in a duo that is extremely difficult to stop.

Tip: Suggested Combo Unleash Stepping Discs for a swift dash, followed by a whirl slash as a combo with Umbral Incursion to launch the target into the air. Then use Soulsword and melee attacks as a combo to take them down before casting Spetting Discs once again to make a stylish exit from the fray.

