How to play Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals lets you choose from plenty of characters from across the Marvel Multiverse, and Peni Parker is a great choice—and we can help you perfect her.

From the futuristic world of Tokyo 2099, Peni Parker is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals and is equipped with several abilities that can be invaluable for your team. She can turn the tide of a match when used effectively. If you’re looking to master Peni Parker and earn regular MVP status, keep reading.

All Peni Parker abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Ability Description PC Control Controller Cyber-Web Cluster (Basic) Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster. LMB RT/R2 Bionic Spider-Nest Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs. LShift LB/L1 Arachno-Mine Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web. E RB/R1 Cyber-Bond Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area of Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback. F B/Circle Wall Crawl Hold SPACE to crawl on vertical surfaces. SPACE A/X Cyber-Web Snare Cast a futuristic webbing that immobilizes enemies upon impact and creates a Cyber-Web upon hitting the scene. RMB LT/R2 Spider-Sweeper (Ultimate) Enhance the SP//DR suit, knocking back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cuber-Webs repeatedly. Q LS+RS Click

Peni Parker strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Peni Parker is a great Vanguard to support your team, especially with her ability to trap enemies in position and expose them to your effects. While you’re unlikely to dish out significant amounts of damage, you play a pivotal role in deciding the course of the match.

When playing as Peni Parker, your first focus is to deploy a Bionic Spider-Nest to create defenses around an objective. Periodically, it deploys Spider-Drones and creates Cyber-Webs that can be very useful.

Attack-wise, use Cyber-Web Snare to trap an enemy in place, then hit with basic attacks. Communication with your team is crucial, as trapping an enemy with this method makes them easy pickings for Duelists and high-damage dealers.

The Cyber-Bond is a useful skill as it allows you to latch yourself to a targeted area. But, when you travel a certain distance, you get pulled back to the attachment point. Use this to your advantage by attaching yourself and pushing enemies, then halting movement to trigger the pullback.

Finally, lay Arachno-Mines to provide protection, ensuring you don’t get surprised from behind. You can hide them from view by placing them within the area of a Cyber-Web.

A good skill rotation involves deploying a Bionic Spider-Nest, using Cyber-Bond to attach yourself to a targeted area, then pushing the enemy team. Use Cyber-Web Snare to trap an enemy and dish out damage with basic attacks, then trigger the pullback when you need to retreat to safety.

Tip: Suggested Combo: Set up defenses with Bionic Spider-Nest and Cyber-Web Snare. While laying Arachno-Mines within the webs, strike enemies with Cyber-Web Cluster.

