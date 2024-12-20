Marvel Rivals Season One leak shows devs are listening to fans with big character addition

Marvel Rivals continues to shine, and there isn’t too much longer to wait until fans are propelled into the first full season, which will bring new heroes to the already-stacked roster.

While the Marvel Rivals roster is impressive, boasting 33 characters at launch, it is dominated by Duelists, a trend that fans feared would continue after the Mister Fantastic leaks, but a new character for the first season has launched—and fans are getting what they asked for.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RivalsLeaks shared that Ultron is indeed coming in the first season of additional content and will be a Strategist—adding another valuable healer to the pool of characters to choose from.

Ultron releases Season 1 and he’s a Strategist https://t.co/4gL8qZkIkE — Marvel Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) December 19, 2024

Ultron has now almost fully leaked on social media, all but confirming his arrival at the start of Season One and not midway through the period, including his abilities—which show he could be a valuable addition to any team.

The iconic villain is all about heals, with the Imperative: Patch ability resulting in a giant drone following a target ally while healing allies within its radius, along with additional health to the target ally. Meanwhile, Imperative: Firewall provides bonus health to allies within range, centering around Ultron himself and whoever is marked with Imperative: Patch.

These abilities sound extremely useful in Marvel Rivals, particularly if providing a buff to allies who are diving in to attack the enemy, and the Rage of Ultron Ultimate results in Ultron Drones being summoned that heal allies and damage enemies.

Cooldown management appears to be crucial though, as Ultron’s primary attack appears to only do damage and not restore allies, and it remains to be seen how long the Ultron Drones spawned last and if they’re easy to defeat.

Either way, adding more Strategists to the pool of characters is welcome and it’s a trend that may continue, with other leaked characters showing that Invisible Woman and Emma Frost are among those on the way, both of whom could fill a Strategist role.

We can only hope that adding a fan-favorite character like Ultron to the Strategist pool increases the number of players willing to take on the role rather than insta-locking into Duelist.

