How to use Silver Frost in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event

Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event has kicked off and there are two types of currency earned through missions. If you’re confused about what to do with Silver Frost, we’ve got the answer for you.

The Winter Celebration event in Marvel Rivals provides Netease’s first limited-time mode in the game, a 4-vs-4 Splatoon-like mode where all participants play as Jeff the Land Shark, and they can unlock permanent rewards by using the earned currency.

The Silver Frost currency is quite confusing for players, however, as it’s not clear exactly how it is spent. Fortunately, we’ve got the answer and can explain everything you need to know.

How to use Silver Frost in the Winter Celebration event

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two types of Frost currency provided in the Winter Celebration event; Gold Frost used to unlock decorations that provide permanent rewards, and Silver Frost as a secondary currency with less significance.

Silver Frost in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration can only be used after a decoration has been unlocked using Gold Frost. If you haven’t unlocked any decorations on the card yet, there is no use for Silver Frost.

Once you unlock a decoration on the card, you can use Silver Frost to customize the card’s appearance. For example, after decorating the Christmas tree on the card five styles can be unlocked to add your own twist to the design.

There doesn’t appear to be any actual benefit of doing this, however, and it’s merely a cosmetic change to switch up the look of the card. Spending Silver Frost doesn’t provide progression toward unlocking permanent rewards from the Winter Celebration event, either, so don’t worry about it too much.

