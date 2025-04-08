Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass: All free and premium rewards

Every costume, emote, skin, and more included in the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass.

Marvel Rivals’ second season is focused on the 2099 Hellfire Gala, and there’s a new battle pass stacked full of rewards to earn.

Recommended Videos

Season two’s biggest highlight is the addition of Emma Frost as the latest playable character in Marvel Rivals, with the expectation that Ultron will arrive later in the season. But the battle pass provides a bunch of new cosmetics for existing characters.

Whether you’re splashing out on the luxury battle pass or sticking with the free version, we have a breakdown of everything to unlock.

All Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass rewards

Lots to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in season one, there are two tiers to the season two battle pass: a free tier providing limited rewards and the luxury pass that includes everything. Rewards are unlocked by spending Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges, and once the battle pass is purchased, it never expires and is available to complete at any time.

As shown by the in-game countdown on the battle pass, season two is expected to finish on Friday, July 4. Although this date is not confirmed, the season one and season zero pass countdown was accurate, so we’re not expecting any differences.

Full details of every reward available in the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available in.

Name Cost (Chrono Tokens) Tier Spider-Man – Spider-Oni Costume Zero Luxury Spider-Man – Dancing Petals Emote 200 Free Spider-Oni Spray 200 Free Emma Frost Nameplate 200 Free Spider-Oni Nameplate 200 Luxury Spider-Man – Ninjutsu: Veil of the Snow Spider MVP 200 Luxury Psylocke – Retro X-Uniform Costume 400 Luxury Squirrel Girl Emblem Spray 200 Free Nut Rocker Spray 200 Free Squirrel Girl – Bubble Popper Emote 200 Free Squirrel Girl – Crack Boom Punk! MVP 200 Luxury Nut Rocker Nameplate 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Squirrel Girl – Nut Rocker Costume 400 Luxury Magik – Retro X-Uniform Costume 400 Free Spider-Man Emblem Spray 200 Free Krakoa Seedlings Collectable 200 Free Ultron Nameplate 200 Free Magik Emblem Spray 200 Free 100x Units 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Black Widow Emblem Spray 200 Free Red Runway Veil Nameplate 200 Free Cloak & Dagger Emblem Spray 200 Free Black Widow – Elegance in Motion MVP 200 Luxury Black Widow – Arachnid Allure Emote 200 Luxury Red Runway Veil Spray 200 Luxury Black Widow – Red Runway Veil Costume 400 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Free Captain America Emblem Spray 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Luna Snow Emblem Spray 200 Free Nolaehaneun Manyeo Nameplate 200 Free 100x Units 200 Luxury Luna Snow – Nolahaneun Manyeo Costume 400 Luxury Hellfire Gala Gallery Card 600 Free 100x Units 200 Free Hulk Emblem Spray 200 Free Joe Fixit Nameplate 200 Free Hulk – Coin Trick Emote 200 Luxury Hulk – Sin City Showcase MVP 200 Luxury Joe Fixit Spray 200 Luxury Hulk – Joe Fixit Costume 200 Luxury Captain America – Dapper Defender Emote 200 Free Star Spangled Style Spray 200 Free Flowers of Krakoa Collectable 200 Free 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Star Spangled Style Nameplate 200 Luxury Captain America – Dashing Duel MVP 200 Luxury Captain America – Star Spangled Style Costume 400 Luxury Iron Fist – Weapon of Agamotto Costume 400 Free Iron Fist – His Will Emote 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Weapon of Agamotto Spray 200 Luxury Weapon of Agamotto Nameplate 200 Luxury Iron Fist – Shadow of Agamotto MVP 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Cloak & Dagger – Whimsical Waltz Emote 200 Free Dance Partner Spray 200 Luxury Dance Partner Nameplate 200 Luxury Cloak & Dagger – Duality Duet MVP 200 Luxury Cloak & Dagger – Dance Partner Costume 400 Luxury Age of Ultron Gallery Card 600 Free 100x Units (Repeatable 15 times) 1000 Free

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy