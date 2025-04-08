Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass: All free and premium rewards

Marvel Rivals’ second season is focused on the 2099 Hellfire Gala, and there’s a new battle pass stacked full of rewards to earn.
Season two’s biggest highlight is the addition of Emma Frost as the latest playable character in Marvel Rivals, with the expectation that Ultron will arrive later in the season. But the battle pass provides a bunch of new cosmetics for existing characters.
Whether you’re splashing out on the luxury battle pass or sticking with the free version, we have a breakdown of everything to unlock.
All Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass rewards
Just like in season one, there are two tiers to the season two battle pass: a free tier providing limited rewards and the luxury pass that includes everything. Rewards are unlocked by spending Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges, and once the battle pass is purchased, it never expires and is available to complete at any time.
As shown by the in-game countdown on the battle pass, season two is expected to finish on Friday, July 4. Although this date is not confirmed, the season one and season zero pass countdown was accurate, so we’re not expecting any differences.
Full details of every reward available in the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available in.
|Name
|Cost (Chrono Tokens)
|Tier
|Spider-Man – Spider-Oni Costume
|Zero
|Luxury
|Spider-Man – Dancing Petals Emote
|200
|Free
|Spider-Oni Spray
|200
|Free
|Emma Frost Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Spider-Oni Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Spider-Man – Ninjutsu: Veil of the Snow Spider MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Psylocke – Retro X-Uniform Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Squirrel Girl Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Nut Rocker Spray
|200
|Free
|Squirrel Girl – Bubble Popper Emote
|200
|Free
|Squirrel Girl – Crack Boom Punk! MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Nut Rocker Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Squirrel Girl – Nut Rocker Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Magik – Retro X-Uniform Costume
|400
|Free
|Spider-Man Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Krakoa Seedlings Collectable
|200
|Free
|Ultron Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Magik Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Black Widow Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Red Runway Veil Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Cloak & Dagger Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Black Widow – Elegance in Motion MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Black Widow – Arachnid Allure Emote
|200
|Luxury
|Red Runway Veil Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Black Widow – Red Runway Veil Costume
|400
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Free
|Captain America Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Luna Snow Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Nolaehaneun Manyeo Nameplate
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Luxury
|Luna Snow – Nolahaneun Manyeo Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Hellfire Gala Gallery Card
|600
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Hulk Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Joe Fixit Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Hulk – Coin Trick Emote
|200
|Luxury
|Hulk – Sin City Showcase MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Joe Fixit Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Hulk – Joe Fixit Costume
|200
|Luxury
|Captain America – Dapper Defender Emote
|200
|Free
|Star Spangled Style Spray
|200
|Free
|Flowers of Krakoa Collectable
|200
|Free
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Star Spangled Style Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Captain America – Dashing Duel MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Captain America – Star Spangled Style Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Iron Fist – Weapon of Agamotto Costume
|400
|Free
|Iron Fist – His Will Emote
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Weapon of Agamotto Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Weapon of Agamotto Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Iron Fist – Shadow of Agamotto MVP
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Cloak & Dagger – Whimsical Waltz Emote
|200
|Free
|Dance Partner Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Dance Partner Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Cloak & Dagger – Duality Duet MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Cloak & Dagger – Dance Partner Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Age of Ultron Gallery Card
|600
|Free
|100x Units (Repeatable 15 times)
|1000
|Free
