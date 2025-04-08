Forgot password
Cloak & Dagger shown in a screen from Marvel Rivals season two.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass: All free and premium rewards

Every costume, emote, skin, and more included in the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Apr 8, 2025 03:47 am

Marvel Rivals’ second season is focused on the 2099 Hellfire Gala, and there’s a new battle pass stacked full of rewards to earn.

Season two’s biggest highlight is the addition of Emma Frost as the latest playable character in Marvel Rivals, with the expectation that Ultron will arrive later in the season. But the battle pass provides a bunch of new cosmetics for existing characters.

Whether you’re splashing out on the luxury battle pass or sticking with the free version, we have a breakdown of everything to unlock.

All Marvel Rivals season 2 battle pass rewards

The purchase screen for the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass.
Lots to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in season one, there are two tiers to the season two battle pass: a free tier providing limited rewards and the luxury pass that includes everything. Rewards are unlocked by spending Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges, and once the battle pass is purchased, it never expires and is available to complete at any time.

As shown by the in-game countdown on the battle pass, season two is expected to finish on Friday, July 4. Although this date is not confirmed, the season one and season zero pass countdown was accurate, so we’re not expecting any differences.

Full details of every reward available in the Marvel Rivals season two battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available in.

NameCost (Chrono Tokens)Tier
Spider-Man – Spider-Oni CostumeZeroLuxury
Spider-Man – Dancing Petals Emote200Free
Spider-Oni Spray200Free
Emma Frost Nameplate200Free
Spider-Oni Nameplate200Luxury
Spider-Man – Ninjutsu: Veil of the Snow Spider MVP200Luxury
Psylocke – Retro X-Uniform Costume400Luxury
Squirrel Girl Emblem Spray200Free
Nut Rocker Spray200Free
Squirrel Girl – Bubble Popper Emote200Free
Squirrel Girl – Crack Boom Punk! MVP200Luxury
Nut Rocker Nameplate200Luxury
100x Lattice200Luxury
Squirrel Girl – Nut Rocker Costume400Luxury
Magik – Retro X-Uniform Costume400Free
Spider-Man Emblem Spray200Free
Krakoa Seedlings Collectable200Free
Ultron Nameplate200Free
Magik Emblem Spray200Free
100x Units200Luxury
100x Lattice200Luxury
Black Widow Emblem Spray200Free
Red Runway Veil Nameplate200Free
Cloak & Dagger Emblem Spray200Free
Black Widow – Elegance in Motion MVP200Luxury
Black Widow – Arachnid Allure Emote200Luxury
Red Runway Veil Spray200Luxury
Black Widow – Red Runway Veil Costume400Luxury
100x Lattice200Free
Captain America Emblem Spray200Free
100x Units200Free
Luna Snow Emblem Spray200Free
Nolaehaneun Manyeo Nameplate200Free
100x Units200Luxury
Luna Snow – Nolahaneun Manyeo Costume400Luxury
Hellfire Gala Gallery Card600Free
100x Units200Free
Hulk Emblem Spray200Free
Joe Fixit Nameplate200Free
Hulk – Coin Trick Emote200Luxury
Hulk – Sin City Showcase MVP200Luxury
Joe Fixit Spray200Luxury
Hulk – Joe Fixit Costume200Luxury
Captain America – Dapper Defender Emote200Free
Star Spangled Style Spray200Free
Flowers of Krakoa Collectable200Free
100x Lattice200Luxury
Star Spangled Style Nameplate200Luxury
Captain America – Dashing Duel MVP200Luxury
Captain America – Star Spangled Style Costume400Luxury
Iron Fist – Weapon of Agamotto Costume400Free
Iron Fist – His Will Emote200Free
100x Units200Free
Weapon of Agamotto Spray200Luxury
Weapon of Agamotto Nameplate200Luxury
Iron Fist – Shadow of Agamotto MVP200Luxury
100x Lattice200Luxury
100x Lattice200Free
100x Units200Free
Cloak & Dagger – Whimsical Waltz Emote200Free
Dance Partner Spray200Luxury
Dance Partner Nameplate200Luxury
Cloak & Dagger – Duality Duet MVP200Luxury
Cloak & Dagger – Dance Partner Costume400Luxury
Age of Ultron Gallery Card600Free
100x Units (Repeatable 15 times)1000Free
