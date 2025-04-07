All Emma Frost abilities in Marvel Rivals – Emma Frost kit, explained

Marvel Rivals season two finally fills a crucial gap in the meta with none other than Emma Frost. Featuring unique powers fueled by diamonds and telepathy, she’s all set to stir up the game as we know it, and our Emma Frost ability guide is everything you need to be ready.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Emma Frost, her abilities, team-ups, and more.

All Emma Frost abilities in Marvel Rivals

Frost up your enemies. Image via NetEase Games

The White Queen is a Vanguard hero and offers eight abilities, one of which lets her switch between her normal and a “Diamond” form. In Default state, Emma fires a ranged primary attack and can deploy a formidable levitating shield. Her crystal form, on the other hand, transforms her into a melee hero and grants her damage reduction. Overall, she’s got a fairly interesting kit with pros and cons. Here’s a rundown of her abilities to give you an idea.

Normal form

Ability name Description Telepathic Pulse Primary attack in Normal form: Fire a psionic beam to deal damage; the longer the beam hits, the higher the damage. You can see a damage meter charge up as you hit enemies. Mind’s Aegis Create a levitating barrier of 500 HP at a target location. You can recall the barrier. Cooldown: Three seconds Diamond Form Activate Diamond Form to transform your attack style to melee while gaining Damage Reduction and becoming Unstoppable. Cooldown: 15 seconds Psychic’s Spear Seize control of an enemy’s sentience and create a crystal out of it. Damage dealt to this sentience crystal transfers to the enemy’s physical form. When the crystal shatters, it deals massive damage to the enemy who owns it. Cooldown: Six seconds Psionic Seduction (Ultimate) Project a forward psychic assault that stuns foes and prevents them from unleashing their Ultimate Abilities. If the effect lingers, it gradually commandeers their mind, forcing them to move toward Emma Frost.

Diamond form

Emma can only use these abilities when she’s in the Diamond form, which lasts eight seconds. Naturally, there’s no cooldown on any of these powers. You can perform devastating combos out of these before switching back to normal form.

Ability name Description Faceted Fury Primary attack, deliver a crushing double-fisted strike to enemies. Crystal Kick Secondary attack, unleash a flying kick forward and knock back enemies; extra damage is dealt if they’re propelled into a wall. Carbon Crush Lunge forward to grab an enemy, then execute a back slam to inflict damage.

All Emma Frost passive abilities in Marvel Rivals

Emma has one passive ability named Mind Link, which acts as a team-up with Magneto and Psylocke.

With Mind Link activated, Frost can form a mental link with Magneto and Psylocke, calling on her to create illusory projections. When Frost is present on their team, Magneto and Psylocke can activate the passive ability to form Duplicate Illusions of themselves from the enemy’s perspective. These illusions confuse enemies by moving and casting abilities on their own. Frost gains a bonus 100 health when the team-up is used.

Tips and tricks to play Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost’s unique abilities are heavy on damage and defense, making her an all-rounder hero. The best part? She can switch between ranged and melee attacks, which gives her immense versatility.

Embrace an aggressive playstyle, or you’d miss out on her potential damage. Diamond form changes her to a melee hero with strong knockback capabilities, helping her counter those annoying dive heroes and finishing off a weak enemy. You can craft several combos with her melee abilities to destroy an enemy.

But she has a few flaws, including no bonus health generation and low mobility. Have a Strategist back you up when playing her. You can’t switch between Diamond and Normal forms at your will. So, you won’t be able to use your shield, which is a counter to several ultimates in the game, when you’re in Diamond form. Enemies will take advantage of such situations, so be wary.

Frost isn’t meant to be played as a solo Vanguard hero. Aggressive tanks like Venom or Hulk can help her push into enemy defenses, while defensive tanks like Groot and Peni Parker can hold down the team’s defenses, letting her push forward with Duelists. She’s also an excellent duo to Magneto, thanks to the illusory team-up benefit she has to offer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy