What does bussing mean in Marvel Rivals?

Ranking up in Marvel Rivals requires serious dedication, teamwork, and character mastery. Not everyone plays fair, though, and you might see some players referred to as “bussing.”

This is also a report option in the game, but there’s no description of what it actually means. Here’s what “bussing” refers to in Marvel Rivals and how to spot it during a competitive match.

Bussing explained in Marvel Rivals

According to NetEase Games, “Bussing” refers to players intentionally teaming up with cheaters to boost their rank. Unfortunately, this is a common practice in competitive play because some players use the opportunity to boost their competitive rank rather than report cheaters in their team.

Bussing essentially refers to what many players would normally call “carrying” but with cheaters involved. If you’re simply not skilled enough yet and ranking up thanks to stronger teammates, that’s not something you should be reported for.

Bussin,’ Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, if you know that a cheater is on your team and you’re benefiting from their cheats by continuing to play with them, you could be subject to a report.

These instances of cheating might not be that concerning in the casual mode, but competitive is meant to be a serious mode, and a single cheater can ruin an entire match. That’s why it’s always important to report suspected players who are bussing to be on the safe side, or you might be reported for assisting them by another player.

How to spot a player involved in bussing

Spotting a player who is bussing during a match is a bit complicated. First, you need to identify the cheaters in any competitive match. This isn’t too difficult, and there are a few ways to do it:

In the kill cam, their shots are too perfect. This usually comes down to how fast, unnaturally steady, and accurate their aiming is. If every shot hits the critical points, and there is practically no human movement between shots, there’s a good chance that the player is a cheater.

Cheaters have twitchy, jerky, but very calculated movements. This isn’t something that has mastered the movement of their favorite hero, but somehow every single step is accurate, and there’s a rapidness to their movement.

Cheaters sometimes just admit that they’re cheating in the chat. This isn’t too common, but it’s known to happen.

Once you’re confident or have enough suspicion that a player is a cheater, you can observe if a player is sticking too close to them. You can call out the cheater in the chat, or express that you’ve reported them, and if a player decides to benefit from that, they’re bussing.

Banish those cheaters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re from the other team and think there’s a cheater, calling them out in the main chat should result in some action from their teammates. If they refuse to acknowledge the cheater within their midst, you should report the team for bussing.

How to report players in Marvel Rivals

Reporting a player suspected of bussing is pretty straightforward. You can do this during or after a competitive match.

To report a player during the match, follow the steps below:

Press Tab to bring up the scoreboard with the list of players on both teams.

to bring up the scoreboard with the list of players on both teams. Click on the suspected player and select the “Report Player” option at the bottom.

Slam those cheaters with the report button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select the reasoning, which is “Bussing” in this case.

Similarly, you can report players after a match is over as well.

In the main menu, select the profile icon in the top right.

Open the “History” tab to see a list of your previous matches.

Here, click on the relevant match and you’ll see a scoreboard with all the players.

Select the suspected player and report them with bussing.

Bussing isn’t a very popular term, but it is also used in VALORANT and has been acknowledged by the developers. It has the same meaning there, and players confirmed for bussing can get a 180-day ban in VALORANT.

Overall, it’s not worth ranking up with cheaters or bussing, because someone will most certainly spot them and report you with them. If you think there’s a cheater in your team, make sure to report them.

