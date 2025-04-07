Marvel Rivals season 2 countdown: Exact start time and date

New hero, new map, new costumes, and much more is coming in Marvel Rivals season two.

Marvel Rivals continues to get bigger and better, with the start of season two bringing a new hero, new skins, and new maps to the game.

After the short and sweet season zero served as an introduction to the game, season one, Eternal Night Falls, was Marvel Rivals‘ first fully-fledged season. Three months later, season two, Hellfire Gala, is set to take center stage.

We’ve got all the details you need on the start of season two in Marvel Rivals here.

When does Marvel Rivals season 2 begin?

Season two in Marvel Rivals is set to begin on April 11. No official release time has been specified, but the timings for season one provide a large hint.

Season one began at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/8am GMT/6pm AEST, so the same timing is expected for season two. Use the countdown below to see exactly when the action is set to begin, which we’ve currently set to the timings above. We’ll update the countdown if required.

Marvel Rivals season two

When will Marvel Rivals season 2 end?

Season two in Marvel Rivals will last for three months, the same length of time as season one, with a mid-season update coming six weeks into the season, when players can expect fresh balancing to heroes, new maps, and another playable character.

Specific timings for the mid-season patch and the end of the season have not been published, though we can make a rough estimate based on previous seasons. If the same timings follow from season one, the mid-season patch is expected to take place on Friday, May 16.

From there, expect another six weeks of the season before it ends, bringing us to Friday, June 27. As mentioned, these are just estimates for the time being, though the end date of the season will be revealed by the season two Battle Pass.

