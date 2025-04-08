How to get The Unlimited Thing skin for free in Marvel Rivals

If you love playing Marvel Rivals and are an avid comic reader at the same time, NetEase Games has listed an exclusive item for you to earn: The Unlimited Thing costume. What’s best is that you can get this skin without paying a single dime.

With Marvel Rivals season two bringing all-new issues under the game-based Infinity Comic series, comic fans can dive deep into the lore of the Krakoa island and earn a free costume skin for The Thing. There aren’t many conditions to get the reward, but you have to keep a few crucial dates in mind. Here’s our guide to get The Unlimited Thing skin for free in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock free The Unlimited Thing costume skin in Marvel Rivals

To get The Unlimited Thing costume for free in Marvel Rivals, you have to subscribe to Marvel Unlimited: The official online subscription for the franchise’s comic books.

The skin you get. Image via Marvel Entertainment

Established in 2007, Marvel Unlimited offers access to over 30,000 comics from the archive, including those based on the hero shooter. The app is available on iOS and Android devices and on the web, so you can read from anywhere. You can pick up the monthly subscription for $9.99 or an annual subscription for $69 per year. There’s an Annual Plus plan too, which comes for $99.99 and includes extra goodies. But you may wonder, how is the skin free if you have to pay a $9 subscription?

Well, here’s the catch: You can use the code “HEREISTHETHING” to get the first month of Marvel Unlimited for free and earn The Unlimited Thing skin. Here’s how to redeem this code:

Open the official website of Marvel Unlimited and log in or create an account. Select Try Marvel Unlimited For Free. Select the monthly plan and enter your card details. Now, under the Have a Promo Code section, enter “HEREISTHETHING” to get a month free. Check everything and confirm the subscription.

The code will expire at 10:59pm CT on April 16, so make sure you redeem it before that. Upon using the code, you can access all of Marvel Unlimited’s collection like you would with a normal monthly subscription. If you already have an active Unlimited subscription, don’t worry. You get the free The Thing costume too, and you don’t need to do anything special for it.

Now, for the fun part. If you subscribe to Marvel Unlimited—free or paid—before April 17, you’ll receive a code for The Unlimited Thing costume skin on April 25 in the Unlimited app. Here’s how to redeem it in game:

Open Marvel Rivals and hit the cog icon. Select Bundle Code and enter the code you received to get the skin.

Make sure you keep your Marvel Unlimited subscription active until at least April 25 to get the reward. You can cancel your subscription after redeeming the code.

