Marvel Rivals is a battleground for all of Marvel’s greatest hits, heroes and villains alike, with no shortage of characters to choose from—but that list will grow even longer with more releases planned, many of which have already been leaked.

Marvel Rivals launches with a stacked roster of 33 heroes and villains, spanning familiar names like Iron Man and Wolverine to lesser-known characters like Luna Snow and Squirrel Girl, and over 80 years of comic history means this is merely a drop in the ocean.

Of course, bringing every single character from Marvel into the game isn’t possible, but the leaks suggest there are plans for plenty of new faces—and you can see every leak below.

All leaked Marvel Rivals characters

Ever-growing roster. Image via NetEase

Dataminers have uncovered a host of leaked characters for Marvel Rivals, although this is, of course, no direct confirmation that they are coming to the game. However, some of the characters have designs and abilities that have been uncovered, increasing the likelihood of them being genuine. A full list is below:

New characters are set to be released every season in Marvel Rivals, with season one likely to be the first time that additions come to the current roster. It remains to be seen how new heroes will be incorporated into the ongoing lore and whether each season will have a theme around a specific multiverse or set of characters.

Unsurprisingly, the Fantastic Four look set to arrive in Marvel Rivals, given the prominent role that Doctor Doom has in the story, and Mister Fantastic, The Thing, The Human Torch, and the Invisible Woman are all said to be on their way. However, they may feature different designs or come from different timelines.

The roster of X-Men characters also looks set to increase with Emma Frost and Jean Grey/Phoenix on the cards, while more unfamiliar names to those not as versed in Marvel Comics include Hit-Monkey, a Japanese macaque wielding pistols, and Angela, a character who first appeared in the Spawn comics but was later introduced as a lost siter of Thor.

Elsewhere, Ultron will increase the roster of playable villains in Marvel Rivals, while Captain Marvel and Blade are set to arrive.

We’ll keep this article updated with all the latest leaks and any confirmations NetEase give about upcoming characters!

