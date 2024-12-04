If your favorite hero is missing from Marvel Rivals, don’t worry—data miners say there are plenty on the way

It didn’t take long for data miners to crack Marvel Rivals wide open after its preload went live on Steam yesterday, giving fans a look at potential upcoming heroes.

The leaks began last night with several looks at Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four, and miners now say that he will be joined by the rest of his team with Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing also found mentioned within files. But today, the leaks got heavier and even more exciting, with a first look at Ultron, as seen in a post by @RivalsLeaks on Twitter/X. The murderous mega robot’s abilities were also seemingly found, hinting at him being a Strategist hero that utilizes drones to both heal teammates and deal damage to foes.

Ultron is just the start, too, with further mentions of characters such as Captain Marvel, Blade, Phoenix/Jean Grey, and Emma Frost also mentioned. Basically, there’s no hero or villain that is off-limits and anyone and anything has the potential to come to the six-vs-six hero shooter.

With a roster that already stands at 33 heroes at launch, including X-Men characters like Wolverine and Magneto, one can only guess how NetEase Games will find a way to balance the roster. But competitive integrity may end up losing out to pure fun when it comes to this game.

The possibilities truly are endless for expansion of this game, though. With Marvel’s multiverse being a clear focus in the game, any number of heroes, villains, locations, and more have the chance to be added. The sky is the limit, and if the game is found to be a success, you can be sure that it will continue to receive live updates as the years wear on.

Marvel Rivals officially launches tomorrow worldwide when the servers open up at 6pm CT, and it can be preloaded on Steam now.

