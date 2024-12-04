Marvel Rivals saved its best and most bad-ass hero reveal for last, bub

With a skeleton made out of unbreakable adamantium, no Marvel Rivals team will be complete without Wolverine’s loud grunts and the *snikt* of his retractable claws.

Recommended Videos

After debuting in a trailer last week, Wolverine now has his own abilities trailer showcasing what the indestructible, animalistic mutant is capable of. And the video inspires even more excitement for what’s already a very exciting week for Marvel fans.

Logan was born with the gift of razor-sharp claws and a powerful healing ability that allowed him to live for centuries. However, when the secretive government organization, Weapon X, shaped him through unspeakable pain and horrific experimentation, his humanity was forfeited to… pic.twitter.com/LwHvxy7ttJ — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 4, 2024

Wolverine is a Duelist hero, as you may expect, who uses his adamantium claws to slice through the field of enemies with reckless abandon. He has a dash attack with strong range that allows him to get up close, slicing in an X shape to chase foes down. All the while, he glows red with rage, likely as some sort of berserk mechanic that potentially allows him to do more damage, like use another ability that enables him to unleash a flurry of claw slashes at short range.

But what’s most terrifying about his kit is his ultimate, which is shown off as he goes invulnerable and takes no damage from the ultimate abilities of both Magneto and Iron Man, then pouncing into the air to dragging them both down to where he can melee them to death.

Arguably equally as exciting as the trailer is the official reveal of a skin for Wolverine inspired by his appearance in this summer’s hit movie Deadpool and Wolverine. Sporting his classic blue and yellow outfit with the trademark cowl, it’s sure to be a big seller when it becomes available.

That only took 20 years. Image via NetEase Games

To top it all off, the character is voiced by Steve Blum, the legendary voice actor who has portrayed Logan in various mediums. Wolverine is one of 33 heroes and villains available at launch when Marvel Rivals goes live tomorrow, Dec. 5, at 6pm CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy