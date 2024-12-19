Marvel Rivals players debate which heroes need buffs, and how to improve them

Marvel Heroes is all the rage for multiplayer gamers these days, boasting hundreds of thousands of players on Steam each day, and more on console, as well.

Recommended Videos

While most players are having fun with Rivals, suggestions have been coming in daily on how to improve the game, including buffs for some heroes who feel lackluster compared to some of their counterparts, as was discussed in a recent Reddit thread.

Bucky usually wins this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most popular choices for a buff is Captain America. The fast-moving brawler Vanguard seems to pale in comparison to some other top tank-like heroes, and players agree that he needs some help, offering up ideas of their own.

The biggest issue players have with Cap is with his shield, with one player wishing they could use the shield mid-jump, and another suggesting to have it be an on/off ability as opposed to having a one-second cooldown while it already has its own HP bar. And that’s not the only Vanguard who should have an on/off ability, according to another.

“Honestly same goes for Thor,” they said. “Not entirely sure why there’s a cooldown on abilities with built-in resources. Kind of defeats the whole point of managing his Thorforce if the game is metering their usage via cooldowns. Especially so since they share the same cooldown. Just make him feel clunky to play.”

Another hero who needs help is Storm, a weak-feeling Duelist in a sea of DPS heroes that are all currently stronger and more useful than her. The top-rated comment in the Reddit post asked for the removal of the damage drop-off on her primary attack.

For Strategist heroes, players agreed that Rocket Raccoon feels weakest among the bunch, especially after his damage feels way weaker than it did in the closed beta earlier this summer. Another player asked for the ability to use his jetpack’s boost backwards to help escape enemies while still maintaining damage or healing.

Regardless of buff suggestions, Marvel Rivals is off to a hot start just two weeks after launch. Its first-ever seasonal event, Winter Celebration, kicks off on Friday with a free skin for Jeff the Land Shark, and more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy