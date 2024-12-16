Forgot password
Key art for the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration showing new skins.
Image via NetEase
Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 2024 countdown: Release date, skins, and more

Here's how long you have to wait for the Winter Celebration in Marvel Rivals.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 06:15 pm

Despite being released just weeks prior, Marvel Rivals has already unveiled details about a winter-themed event. This event includes a limited-time mode and five skins all themed around the winter season and holidays.

If you want to participate in the fun, here is everything you need to know about this year’s Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration, including the release date, what skins are coming, and how to play the new game mode.

Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 2024 release date and countdown

An image from the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration, that includes the new skins for Jeff the Land Shark, Magik, Venom, Rocket, and Groot.
Everyone is dressing up for the season. Image via NetEase.

If you want to join the snow-covered festivities, you can participate when the event launches on Dec. 20. For those living in the Pacific time zone, you’ll have access to the event at 11pm on Dec. 19 instead. There is currently no date for when the event will end, but it will likely close after the holiday season.

Here is a countdown to the event.

Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration

All skins in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 2024

The update brings five festive skins for some of the community’s favorite characters, including Jeff the Land Shark, Magik, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Each skin is themed around the holiday season, decorating the characters in puffer jackets, Christmas hats, and chilling icicles.

Both the Rocket Raccoon and Groot skins have Christmas themes, with Groot becoming a Christmas tree for his fellow guardians and Rocket wearing his version of a Santa outfit. Magik and Jeff’s skins feature winter apparel to help the two survive the chilling drop in temperatures. Finally, Venom has fused with ice, turning the symbiote into a light-blue monster.

As an added bonus, all players can unlock Jeff the Land Shark’s winter skin completely for free by playing in the new game mode.

Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

An image of the Winter Gamemode added into Marvel Rivals. This mode requires players to play as Jeff and paint the ground in a specific color.
Cover the map with holiday cheer. Image via NetEase.

While not every detail about the new game mode is revealed, it appears this winter-themed mode is similar to games like Splatoon where players are split into teams and must cover the map in a specific color. All players are required to play as Jeff, and whichever team has the most land covered after a designated amount of time wins.

Jeff’s abilities appear to have bonus effects in the mode, such as his ultimate painting the ground instead of sucking up allies and enemies. You can also eliminate enemies with your basic attacks, meaning you’ll have to focus on surviving and painting to achieve victory.

