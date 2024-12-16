Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 2024 countdown: Release date, skins, and more

Despite being released just weeks prior, Marvel Rivals has already unveiled details about a winter-themed event. This event includes a limited-time mode and five skins all themed around the winter season and holidays.

Recommended Videos

If you want to participate in the fun, here is everything you need to know about this year’s Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration, including the release date, what skins are coming, and how to play the new game mode.

Everyone is dressing up for the season. Image via NetEase.

If you want to join the snow-covered festivities, you can participate when the event launches on Dec. 20. For those living in the Pacific time zone, you’ll have access to the event at 11pm on Dec. 19 instead. There is currently no date for when the event will end, but it will likely close after the holiday season.

Here is a countdown to the event.

Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration

All skins in Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 2024

You can get Jeff’s skin for free. Image via NetEase. Venom has gotten a little chilly. Image via NetEase. Groot is his own Christmas tree. Image via NetEase. Rocket is ready for a celebration. Image via NetEase. Time to hit the slopes as Magik. Image via NetEase.

The update brings five festive skins for some of the community’s favorite characters, including Jeff the Land Shark, Magik, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Each skin is themed around the holiday season, decorating the characters in puffer jackets, Christmas hats, and chilling icicles.

Both the Rocket Raccoon and Groot skins have Christmas themes, with Groot becoming a Christmas tree for his fellow guardians and Rocket wearing his version of a Santa outfit. Magik and Jeff’s skins feature winter apparel to help the two survive the chilling drop in temperatures. Finally, Venom has fused with ice, turning the symbiote into a light-blue monster.

As an added bonus, all players can unlock Jeff the Land Shark’s winter skin completely for free by playing in the new game mode.

Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

Cover the map with holiday cheer. Image via NetEase.

While not every detail about the new game mode is revealed, it appears this winter-themed mode is similar to games like Splatoon where players are split into teams and must cover the map in a specific color. All players are required to play as Jeff, and whichever team has the most land covered after a designated amount of time wins.

Jeff’s abilities appear to have bonus effects in the mode, such as his ultimate painting the ground instead of sucking up allies and enemies. You can also eliminate enemies with your basic attacks, meaning you’ll have to focus on surviving and painting to achieve victory.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy