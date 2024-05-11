How to view and save your match highlight in Marvel Rivals

At the end of a match, Marvel Rivals offers the ability for players to view their match highlight. It is your own personal best play during the previous match, whether that be a massive multi-kill or a crucial ultimate ability use.

While Marvel Rivals doesn’t showcase a “play of the game” after a match like its competitor, Overwatch, it does grant each player the option of viewing their own match highlight, as well as the option of viewing their teammate’s as well. The button to view it isn’t instantly viewable at the end-of-match screen, but it’s only a couple clicks away.

How to view your match highlight in Marvel Rivals

After a match ends, you will need to give yourself or a teammate a “thumbs up” commendation. Once you do that, the cursor changes to a play button, allowing you to watch the match highlight for that player (including your own) by clicking the player’s name.

Give them a thumbs up, then check out their match highlight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you click the player’s name, their highlight will play after taking a brief second to load. The end-of-match screen lasts for a pretty long time after a game ends, so you’ll have the opportunity to watch multiple highlights from your team.

How to save your match highlight in Marvel Rivals

Currently, there does not appear to be an in-game option to save or download your Marvel Rivals match highlights. Given that the game is still in a closed alpha test as of writing, this may change in the future.

In the meantime, you can use any screen-recording or clip-saving software to manually save your Marvel Rivals match highlights. Once you have a truly banger match highlight play, you can share it with your friends or upload it online somewhere.

