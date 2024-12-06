‘This ultimate can’t be real’: Marvel Rivals players flabbergasted by one hero’s hilarious ability  

Marvel Rivals exploded onto the scene with its global release last night, and new players are jumping in and discovering all about its roster of 33 heroes and villains in droves.

Peaking at over 440,000 players on its first day, Marvel Rivals boasts a wide range of Marvel characters. It’s got the top dogs like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk, but also lesser known ones like Magik, Cloak and Dagger, and Luna Snow. But one funny ability from one of the game’s equally obscure and cute heroes has everyone slapping their foreheads and laughing at the same time. Jeff the Land Shark, a baby shark with legs, is taking the internet by storm thanks to his ultimate.

It’s Jeff! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ability, named “It’s Jeff!”, has the adorable fish guy swallow up anyone in the vicinity of a large area-of-effect attack. Both allies and enemies can get caught up in it, and Jeff will swallow them and take them wherever he pleases.

Jeff can spit out enemies or allies independently, but he’s also able to take them for a ride, as seen in the Reddit post below. In the clip, the player Jeff was able to gobble up all six heroes on the opposition and then fly off of a cliff to bring all of them, including himself, to their deaths.

Jeff made his debut in a 2019 issue of the West Coast Avengers comic where he was adopted by Gwenpool, becoming her pet. He’s since gone on to appear in other games like Marvel Snap and Marvel Puzzle Quest, and he also has his own action figure.

So if you plan on playing the game, don’t let the four-legged baby shark fool you. He has the ability to wipe out an entire lobby with one bite. If you’re so inclined, check out our guide on how to play the loveable little swimmer.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

