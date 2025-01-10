Each season in Marvel Rivals features a unique battle pass packed with plenty of exclusive rewards you can obtain. Once the season ends, a new battle pass takes over, which means you may be wondering how to view old ones when this happens.

Old battle passes are somewhat hidden, making them difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. If you’re having trouble with this, here’s how to see last season’s battle pass in Marvel Rivals.

How to see old battle passes in Marvel Rivals

Old battle passes are hidden away under the nexus icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can see last season’s battle pass in Marvel Rivals by selecting the Nexus icon under the season page. It’s decently hidden and tricky to find at first, so if you’re having trouble locating it, here are the exact steps you need to follow to access all old battle passes.

Switch from the Home page to the season page.

page. Make sure you’re on the battle pass tab and not the missions or event tabs.

tab and not the missions or event tabs. Locate the Nexus icon in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Select the battle pass you want to review.

All battle passes are displayed on this page, even the ongoing one featured in the active season, so to find old ones, look for all battle passes that don’t say season ongoing under them. Once you select an old battle pass, you can pin it for easier access if you want to navigate to it more quickly as you work on completing it. You can also choose the open option after initially selecting it to view all of the battle pass pages.

All battle passes are stored on this page. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Can you buy previous battle passes in Marvel Rivals?

You cannot buy old battle passes in Marvel Rivals once the season they’re tied to ends, but if you purchase them before it does, you have access to them always. This means there’s no time limit for completing the battle bass after you buy it, which gives you unlimited time to work through it and claim all rewards.

Do battle passes expire in Marvel Rivals?

Battle passes don’t expire in Marvel Rivals as long as you purchase the luxury version of them. If you don’t buy a battle pass in the season it’s released, it will be gone forever after the season ends, but if you do purchase it, you have access to it forever, meaning you can take as long as you need to complete it.

All battle passes in Marvel Rivals

There’s a new battle pass packed with rewards to earn in each season, so if you want to know all of the ones that have been available so far, here are all of the battle passes in Marvel Rivals so far.

Season Name Image Season zero Chronovium Season one Darkhold

If you want to earn Chrono Tokens to spend on your battle passes, be sure to tackle as many quests as possible. Completing them can be tough, so if you’re struggling, consider learning the best heroes and best Team-Ups to make it easier since knowing both will help you be more successful in battle.

