How to play Hela in Marvel Rivals

The Asgardian Goddess of death, Hela, is among the few characters you can play in Marvel Rivals, and let me tell you: She wreaks havoc on the map, and you need to master her to secure easy wins.

We put her on S on our Duelists tier list because of her high DPS, smooth mobility, and solid control, which makes her a colossal backline threat. She has everything in her kit to make her fantastic carry in the matches. If left unchecked, Hela can evaporate your crucial squishy healers in seconds.

Here’s a guide to perfect Hela in your matches and look hella good while securing kills and multiple MVP highlight clips like never before in Marvel Rivals.

All Hela abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Hela hits hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Nastrond Crowstorm (Passive) After Hela kills an enemy, a Nastrond Crow blasts, damaging nearby enemies. – – Nightsword Thorn (Basic Attack) Hela throws Nightsword Thorns, which are eight in quantity, and you need to reload them before using more. LMB RT/R2 Piercing Night Hela throws multiple Nightsword Thorns, which can stick to a target or a surface, causing a detonation after a short while. RMB LT/R2 Astral Flock Hela takes the form of a Nastrond crow and briefly lets her travel to a location. She remains invincible during this time. LShift LB/L1 Soul-Drainer Shoot an explosive orb, which pulls and stuns enemies together. E RB/R1 Hel’s Descent Hela glides down slowly after leaving a high elevation point in the game. SPACE A/X Goddess of Death (Ultimate) Hela goes up in the sky and shoots multiple Nastrond crows, which causes significant damage to enemies. She can be shot down, but spotting her in an open sky is difficult. Q LS+RS Click

Hela strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

She’s a menace straight from the hell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hela shines in your team’s backline, and her slow but lethal long-range daggers make her a great sniper to take down smaller enemy targets. She can quickly shift her target to tanks and wear them down to turn the tides of the matches.

Apart from her basic attacks, Piercing Night allows her to stack blades on enemies and land a few regular attacks. It should catch enemies by surprise and explode after a delay, stacking the damage together.

The Soul Drainer is a fantastic tool for blocking enemies such as Star-Lord or Scarlet Witch, who like to get close to you to maintain distance. You can use your Astral Flock to get away to vantage points and help your team shine from a distance. This tool’s mobility allows you to strategically relocate to other locations and always keep enemies guessing about your position on the map.

Goddess of Death is probably the best ultimate in the game, which gives Hela a steady vision of the battlefield while floating high in the sky and dishing out a heavy amount of damage to wipe squads in an instant. Moreover, if you’re stuck in a tricky situation, this could be a getaway tool to take down enemies easily.

Hela also has a team-up ability with Loki, which, upon her killing an enemy, instantly resurrects her Asgardian brother, who provides a steady stream of heals in the match to sustain your team.

Learning the superhero has a skill ceiling, which involves timing your projectiles and understanding how they operate in the game. Once you’ve wrapped your head around that, you’d be scoring MVPs with her in every Marvel Rivals match. If you’ve mastered her, it’s time to learn Peni Parker, one of the game’s tanks.

