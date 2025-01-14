Marvel Rivals players call for major competitive change in future seasons

Marvel Rivals players are urging NetEase to adjust the landscape of the competitive mode in future seasons, believing that the drop at the start of a new season is too significant.

Players in competitive dropped by seven tiers at the start of season one in Marvel Rivals, meaning that Platinum players are now back in Bronze—and there are other examples of the gap in ability being too large.

Displeasure is now being voiced at the structure of ranked, with players wanting the drop at the start of a new season to be reduced, and a topic around the subject on Reddit attracted a wealth of attention as many other players agreed with the sentiment.

The original post said that every one the OP is playing with is “miserable” and that games in competitive matches are “horrendously balanced” following the start of the new season. While it should stabilize in the next week or so, the consensus is that the drop has resulted in a bad experience for players.

The comments section was full of agreements with the OP, with players who have been put back down to Bronze level status dubbed the games “unbelievably frustrating,” with most of the games being “one-sided slaughter.”

There were also complaints about people making “smurf” accounts once they reached higher levels, choosing to start from scratch and play against other players who were not on their level. Some countered that it was Netease’s fault for this “for not creating a placement match.”

Adding placement matches at the start of a new season would certainly help solve these issues, though reducing the number of tiers dropped at the start of a new season would be the easiest solution.

As someone who enjoys ranked in Marvel Rivals, it’s a frustrating issue, and it’s clear there is still some work to be done, including basic things like reducing the amount of points taken from you with a defeat when teammates have quit the match and left you outnumbered.

