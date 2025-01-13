All Marvel Rivals season start and end dates

Marvel Rivals is bringing the superhero showdown to new heights with every season, each introducing new characters, maps, battle passes, and more. Though it’s still early days for the title, the signs are promising, and we’ve got all the details you need for each season here.

Launching with season zero, a miniature-sized offering as players got used to the Marvel Rivals, each season moving forward will last around three months and be divided into two halves—separated by a mid-season update.

With over 80 years of Marvel history to take inspiration from, there’s no end in sight for the heights that Marvel Rivals can achieve. Whether you’re wondering when the next season begins or want to know which new characters were introduced each season, we’ve got you covered.

All Marvel Rivals seasons, listed

The Chronoverse Saga expands. Image via NetEase Games

Here are all Marvel Rivals seasons so far, including details of new characters added, the start dates, and the end dates.

We’ll update this article with further details on new seasons in Marvel Rivals as they become available.

Season New characters Start date End date Season zero N/A Dec. 10, 2024 Jan. 10, 2025. Season one Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing Jan. 10, 2025 April 11, 2025 Season two TBC April 11, 2025 TBC

When does Marvel Rivals season one end?

Marvel Rivals season one ends on April 11. While there hasn’t been confirmation from NetEase on this date, the countdown shown on the battle pass aligns indicates this is the end date—and it was accurate in season zero.

A mid-season update will introduce Human Torch and The Thing, completing the Fantastic Four. No exact date for this update has been shared, but the developer said players should expect it “six-to-seven weeks” after the start of season one on Jan. 10.

If this timeframe remains accurate, the mid-season update in season one should take place sometime between Feb. 21 and 28. We’ll update this article when we have precise details.

