Created to be the perfect specimen, Adam Warlock is a very strong support healer in Marvel Rivals.

The Guardians of the Galaxy member was hatched from a cocoon sporting golden skin and the ability to harness quantum energy to both heal allies and damage foes from afar. He’s also able to resurrect the team, making him a meta pick in several kinds of team builds.

Here’s our list of tips and tricks on how to play Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals.

All Adam Warlock abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Keep your distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Quantum Magic (Normal attack) Launch quantum energy to deal damage. LMB RT Soul Bond Unite the souls of allies in a bond, granting them healing over time and distributing damage taken across the bond. LShift LB Avatar Life Stream Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected E RB Cosmic Cluster Gather quantum energy into a cluster then swiftly launch it at the enemy. RMB LT Regenerative Cocoon (Passive) Once his body perishes, Adam can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot. – – Soul Perseverance (Team-up Ability, Passive) Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival. – – Karmic Revival (Ultimate) Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of invincibility. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Adam Warlock strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Come back to me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adam Warlock is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals, which means he’s a healer and support. But he’s unique in that role because he’s also a sniper, capable of dealing great damage while at a distance, and easily punishable up close.

Warlock’s Quantum Magic is a hitscan ability, and it deals some really solid damage, especially when hitting headshots. It doesn’t seem to have much falloff, either, so you can dink foes from a distance while keeping your teammates in front of you alive. He can also deal damage with Cosmic Cluster, which can be charged up to launch a burst of several shots of quantum energy for big damage.

Make sure to use Soul Bond when your teammates group up as it will heal them and also distribute damage between everybody to mitigate its effect. For the weakest allies, use Avatar Life Stream to instantly give them a big burst of health and also heal yourself in the process.

Keep yourself alive and in the fight long enough to use Karmic Revival to resurrect your teammates, helped out by Regenerative Cocoon. If you’re the last to die, float away in ghost form to rez yourself and then ult to pick up the whole squad, devastating the enemy team.

Suggested combo “After being wiped out, float over as a soul to a safe spot, then cast Karmic Revival to resurrect allies. Link up with Soul Bond, and channel Avatar Life Stream to rapidly restore health, getting the team back in the fight immediately.”

Adam’s weakness is his lack of mobility. He has no mobility ability at all, so he’s easily punishable by an offensive tank or melee specialist diving on top of him. Use your Avatar Life Stream to heal yourself if you can, and look for help immediately.

Use these tips to become the ultimate life form, pick up some clutch kills, and heal your squad while climbing Marvel Rivals‘ ranks.

