How to play Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Captain America is one of the most iconic Marvel characters and is a Vanguard hero in Marvel Rivals, allowing you to take on the shield and assemble your team for the ultimate victory.

Recommended Videos

Vanguards in Marvel Rivals are tanks. Most of the time, they’re on the frontlines, either brawling with the enemy team or using their defensive skills to make way for the rest of the allies. In the case of Captain America, you can do both.

Here are a few tips to learn and master Captain America in Marvel Rivals.

All Captain America abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

It takes a lot to be Cap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC controls Controller controls Sentinel Strike Get up close to strike enemies. Landing two melee hits, grants four ranged shield throws that can ricochet. LMB RT/R2 Freedom Charge Leave a path that grants bonus health and movement boost to you and your allies. During Freedom Charge, Living Legend and Leading Dash can launch enemies. q LS+RS/L3+L3 Leading Dash Boost speed and enable Fearless Leap to jump into the air. L Shift RB/R1 Vibranium Energy Saw Throw the shield that ricochets to deal damage. E LB/L1 Liberty Rush Charge forward and shield bash enemies. F X/Square Super-Soldier Slam Slam down from the air to deal damage and launch enemies. LMB RT/R2 Living Legend Raise the shield to deflect incoming projectiles, ricocheting them into random directions RMB LT/L2 Charged Aegis (Team-up) Thor grants electrifying enhancement to Captain America, granting him a movement boost and making his shield electrocute nearby enemies. C Y/Triangle

Captain America strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Assemble! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Captain America can lead the team to the objective, fight multiple enemies up close, and hold his ground protecting the objective. But his range is quite limited, and he often needs another tank, like Venom, who can assist in dealing with rivals. Depending on where you are in the match, you can switch between offensive and defensive playstyle that focuses on different abilities.

As a true Avenger, Captain America can lead into the battle with his Leading Dash and use Fearless Leap to get enough height for the Super-Soldier Slam to strike the enemy. This is one of the basic combos that you can execute on Cap, so write it down.

Leading Dash—Fearless Leap—Super-Soldier Slam—Sentinel Strike

You can chain this straight into the Liberty Rush or start hitting melee attacks to get the shield throws, as they deal significantly more damage than the regular melee. The most important thing is to make sure your teammates follow you or are nearby. There’s not much you can do by yourself, despite being a super soldier.

When it’s time to defend and hold the objective, use Living Legend to mitigate damage and protect your team. The enemy will likely be focusing you, so be careful when you decide to put down the shield. If there’s a window, use the Vibranium Energy Saw to chip away at their health.

Finally, the ultimate ability Freedom Charge can be used in both situations. You can use it to pave the way for the team to attack the objective or grant everyone bonus health to hold down the point and prevent that overtime.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy