How to play Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals

Dancing in the moonlight.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:01 pm

Moon Knight is an appealing character for any player in Marvel Rivals, but practice makes perfect. If you’re looking for a head start on mastering the Fist of Khonshu, we’ve got the guide for you.

The white-hooded Marvel character is one of many Duelists in Marvel Rivals and is one of the most recognizable names in the stacked roster. If you select Moon Knight, you will be expected to deal huge amounts of damage.

We’re here to help you achieve exactly that, with an overview of Moon Knight’s arsenal and tips on maximizing his effectiveness.

All Moon Knight abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

An overview of Moon Knight's abilities in Marvel Rivals with descriptions.
Full moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDescriptionPC controlController
Crescent DartUnleash Crescent Darts forward that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs.LMBRT/R2
Night GliderEnter a gliding state.LShiftLB/L1
Ancient AnkhFire an Ankh to knock enemies within its radius airborne towards the center.ERB/R1
Moonlight HookLaunch a frontal grappling hook that pulls Moon Knight towards it.FB/Circle
Triple EclipsePerform a combo with his truncheon, and the third strike will slightly Launch Up enemies.VRight Stick
Rising LeapPerform a double jump.SpaceA/X
Moon BladeLaunch forward a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs.RMBLT/L2
Full Moon (Team Up)Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become invisible.CY/Triangle
Hand of Khonshu (Ultimate)Open a portal that allows Khonshu to bombard enemies with his talons.QLeft Stick + Right Stick

Moon Knight strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Moon Knight performing the Full Moon Team Up in Marvel Rivals.
From the shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moon Knight is a more welcoming Duelist to play if you’re getting used to the role, particularly as his basic attack ricochets off enemies and any placed Ankhs to deal significant damage. With precision accuracy, the Fist of Khonsu becomes even more powerful.

Like many other Duelists, Moon Knight doesn’t have the best survivability, so picking the right moments is crucial and finding the perfect spot to target opponents from is advised. Fortunately, with both Moonlight Hook and Rising Leap, it’s easy to get to elevated platforms to unleash attacks.

The key is to utilize Crescent Dart and Moon Blade to deal significant damage, amplifying it by placing down Ancient Ankhs whenever possible. Firing an Ankh directly at an enemy launches them into the air, though I’ve found it better to place an Ankh in a more hidden area so they are harder to destroy.

Suggested Combo

Harness the Moonlight Hook to pinpoint your attack angle, then let Crescent Dart and Moon Blade ricochet to whittle down enemy health. Use the Ancient Ankh to bounce attacks from unexpected angles and catch enemies off-guard.

Moon Knight’s Ultimate ability, Hand of Konshu, is great for dealing large amount of damage to enemies in a group, particularly around an objective. Throw an Ankh into the area and continue launching basic attacks to maximize damage, which can easily wipe an enemy team.

Paired on a team with Cloak and Dagger, the Full Moon Team Up ability is a welcome tool in Moon Knight’s arsenal that turns him invisible. The area itself is identifiable, however, so be wary of any AOE attacks from enemies—particularly any Ultimates from the likes of Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, and Magneto.

Avoid any close-quarter combat situations against another melee-based duelist, as Moon Knight can be overwhelmed quickly in those scenarios. If you find yourself in a fight you don’t want, use Moonlight Hook and Rising Leap to escape.

Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
