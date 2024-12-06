How to play Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl is sending everyone nuts in Marvel Rivals, and she’s one of the more quirky characters on the roster. If you want to harness your inner squirrel and excel with Squirrel Girl, we’ve got some tips to help.

Marvel Rivals is full of a stacked roster dominated by Duelists, and Squirrel Girl is another who drops into that same category. However, the range and melee split means the class has some major differences. Squirrel Girl is a great character to choose in Marvel Rivals, but she may take some getting used to. We’ve got the tips you need to get to the Tippy-Toe top of the class.

All Squirrel Girl abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Go nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Description PC control Controller Burst Acorn Shoot bouncing Burst Acorns. LMB RT/R2 Tail Bounce Rocket upwards with a bounce of her tail. LShift LB/L1 Mammal Bond Reload Burst Acorns and use an ability without cooldown once in a short duration. E RB/R1 Squirrel Blockade Launch an acorn to unleash Squirrel Guards, Imprisoning the first hit enemy. RMB LT/L2 Webbed Acorn (Team Up) Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can launch it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly Immobolizing and damaging enemies caught in the blast. C Y/Triangle Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Ultimate) Summon a horde of squirrels to charge forward, dealing damage while bouncing against structures. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Squirrel Girl strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Squirrel army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Squirrel Girl is one of the most accessible characters for players in Marvel Rivals, with a skill set that can deal major damage but one that isn’t too hard to master. Once perfected, Squirrel Girl is an asset to any team.

Squirrel Girl is most effective from distance, firing at enemies using Burst Acorns to reduce their health. For the final blow, use Squirrel Blockade to pin enemies into a position and then unleash hell—using Mammal Bond to refresh your cooldowns.

Another approach is to start an attack with Squirrel Blockade, pinning an enemy into position, then using Burst Acorns to whittle down their health. After popping Mammal Bond, use Squirrel Blockade again to trap the opponent, leaving them there for the taking.

Suggested Combo Unleash Burst Acorns to whittle down enemies, bounce into position with Tail Bounce, pin enemies down at just the right moment with Squirrel Blockade, and refresh ability cooldowns in a snap with Mammal Bond.

Squirrel Girl can easily be transitioned onto ledges and other aerial vantage points in Marvel Rivals using Tail Bounce, which is also effective for leaving an area if you need a quick escape. When paired with Spider-Man, the Webbed Acorn Team-up provides another boost and opportunity to trap enemies.

When it comes to Squirrel Girl’s Ultimate ability, it’s best to unleash Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami in a confined area so it bounces back off the walls to deal further damage. Try to trap opponents with either Squirrel Blockade or Webbed Acorn first for an easy target.

Like other Duelists who specialize in range, avoid close-quarter combat with Squirrel Girl as she can quickly be defeated by any opponent that thrives in melee combat. If you get trapped, use Tail Bounce for an escape or trap an opponent with Squirrel Blockade.

