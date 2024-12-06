How to play Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

The Demon Days have arrived in Marvel Rivals following Psylocke’s addition to the roster, providing another character to master in the battle across the Multiverse. If you’ve got your eye on playing the X-Men character, we’ve got a breakdown to help.

Psylocke is one of the many Duelists in Marvel Rivals and has a particular set of skills that makes her a thorn in the side of opponents. Mastering her is a tough task though, and it’s not recommended to dive straight into using Psylocke without any practice.

We’re here to help on your journey though, with an overview of the character and her abilities, as well as tips on how to play Psylocke effectively.

All Psylocke abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Sneaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Psionic Crossbow Unleash bolts with psionic crossbows to damage enemies and reduce cooldowns of all abilities. LMB RT/R2 Psi-Blade Dash Dash forward and slice through enemies along the path with psionic blades. LShift LB/L1 Psychic Stealth Enter stealth and gain a Movement Boost E RB/R1 Wing Shurikens Launch a volley of psionic shurikens that stick to enemies, dealing damage and granting herself Bonus Health. Press again to recall the shurikens. RMB LT/R2 Psionic Disc (Team-Up Ability) When Magik is on the field, Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health. C Y/Triangle Dance of the Butterfly Slash nearby enemies with a psionic katana, dealing massive damage Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Psylocke strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

In the shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Psylocke is one of the most difficult Duelists to play in Marvel Rivals, displayed by the fact she has a five-star difficulty rating, but is also one of the most powerful. When used correctly, she’s a devastating member of the team who can shred through any enemy.

Maneuverability is Psylocke’s strongest asset, using Psychic Stealth to sneak up on enemies before unleashing Psionic Crossbow and Wing Shurikens to deal damage, adding Psi-Blade Dash for a final burst of damage.

When exiting combat, recall Wing Shurikens, if possible, and take advantage of the cooldown reductions granted by Psionic Crossbow to activate Psychic Stealth and disappear. You can also utilize Psi-Blade Dash as an escape tool to jump out of an enemy’s range.

Suggested Combo “Sneak up on enemies with Psychic Stealth, then unleash Psionic Crossbow and Wing Shurikens to whittle down their health, and finish them off with Psi-Blade Dash. Take advantage of Psionic Crossbow’s cooldown reduction to cast Psychic Stealth again and vanish from the battlefield.”

Take care of any enemies with stun or immobolizing abilities, as Psylocke is particularly squishy if pinned down, and try to use Psylocke on a team with Magik as much as possible—the Psionic Disc team-up is incredibly useful, particularly to jump in-and-out of battles.

Psylocke’s ultimate ability, Dance of the Butterfly, deals significant damage in a large area and is great for clearing out enemies around an objective. When using her Ultimate, cast Psychic Stealth first to approach a target area undetected.

If you’re struggling with Psylocke, make sure you are hitting your basic attacks as much as possible, as the cooldown reductions granted are crucial for success. Use the Practice mode or enter a custom match against Bots to harness your kills before heading into online multiplayer.

