Hold out your hand and call Mjolnir to your side, because it’s time to play as The God of Thunder himself, Thor, in Marvel Rivals.

Thor Odinson is a Vanguard (tank) hero in Marvel Rivals, and as a God, he uses his high health and damage-dealing capabilities to truly become a powerful, dangerous force on any battlefield within the multiverse.

On a team of six Marvel heroes or villains, Thor slots in nicely as a disruptive force that’s able to use Mjolnir and his thunderous deity abilities to control the objective, clear out your backline, and rack up kills while also coming in clutch when it comes to defending teammates.

Here’s our best tips and tricks on how to play Thor in Marvel Rivals.

All Thor abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

Become the Thunder God. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Mjolnir Bash

(Normal Attack) Wield Mjolnir to strike enemies. When Awakened, Thor can launch lightning arc waves to deal damage. LMB RT Storm Surge HOLD to spin Mjolnir before dashing forward and knocking back enemies. LShift LB Lightning Realm Summon lightning to restore Thorforce based on the number of hit enemies. E RB Awakening Rune Consume Thorforce to enter the Awakened state, granting bonus health and enhancing Mjolnir Bash. F Right Stick Hammer Throw Throw Mjolnir forward that then returns. RMB LT Thorforce

(Passive) After using any ability, casting Mjolnir Bash grants one point of Thorforce. – – Odinson Reborn (Team-Up Ability, Passive) When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant bonus health if still alive. – – Thunderous Deity (Team-Up Ability, Passive) Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm, granting her an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. – – God of Thunder (Ultimate) Soar upwards and smite the ground after charging for a duration, inflicting damage on enemies within range. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Thor strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Close the gap to deal big hammer damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thor’s an offensive tank character in Marvel Rivals, meaning he has high HP and the capability to deal a ton of damage while buffed with his most important aspect, Thorforce.

Thorforce is depicted with the Mjolnir icons under the middle of your reticle while playing as Thor, and it’s the key to his kit. With three charges of Thorforce, use Awakening Rune to power up Thor’s attacks and buff his HP to stay alive and finish foes off with quickness.

To charge Thorforce, deal damage with Mjolnir Bash after using any other ability. This includes Lightning Realm, which can fully recharge Thorforce if it hits three enemies in its AoE attack location. To close the gap on enemies, charge up Storm Surge to fly at foes to knock them back, get in close, and use your melee abilities.

Storm Surge is the second key ability for Thor, because it can be used both offensively and defensively to escape enemy territory and get back to your team. While at a distance, use Hammer Throw to keep enemies away and poke them with damage.

Suggested combo: “Use Hammer Throw to deal damage from mid- to long-range, then seize the opportunity to close in with Storm Surge. Unleash Lightning Realm amidst the enemies to restore energy and activate Awakening Rune to enter an awakened state for a damage burst.”

Thor works best when teamed up with a defensive Vanguard—such as Dr. Strange, Magneto, or Groot. He excels directly in the middle of a fight, using Thorforce and Awakening Rune to stay alive and clear out the battlefield for your team to play the objective.

Use our tips to master Mjolnir and become the Thunder God that your squad needs in Marvel Rivals, utilizing his fun ability set to level the playing field between yourself and your foes across all ranks.

