The Fortune & Colors event has taken over Marvel Rivals, and if you’re hoping to claim everything it has to offer, you need to get to work gathering the special event currency. This means it’s crucial you know how to get lots of Danqing quickly.

There are quite a few special prizes you can spend your Danqing on in the event including a free skin. You certainly don’t want to miss out on claiming all of them, so here’s how to farm Danqing fast in Marvel Rivals.

Best ways to get Danqing fast in Marvel Rivals

Working on quests frequently is the best way to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to quickly acquire lots of Danqing is to keep on top of completing your missions. This includes both special event quests and challenges unrelated to it, since both types of tasks can be tackled to obtain this resource.

You get the most Danqing from completing event missions like intercepting the ball three times during a single Clash of the Dancing Lions match or completing three Clash of the Dancing Lions matches. New quests unlock each day or so, so there are plenty to keep you busy if you prefer using this method. All of these quests are related to playing the special mode associated with the event though, so if you’re not interested in playing it, you can still earn Danqing through your regular gameplay.

To earn Danqing from regular matches, check your list of available challenges. This selection of tasks isn’t focused on the event and features random objectives for each player, so you may have quests that ask you to win a certain number of matches, deal damage as specific characters, secure assists as certain recruits, or otherwise tackle specific quests. These tasks don’t grant as much Danqing, nor do they reward it as quickly, but finishing them is still a good way to earn this resource.

If you don’t like the challenges you have that reward Danqing, you can refresh them to acquire new ones. You have a maximum of three refreshes at once and additional ones regenerate slowly once they’re consumed, so choose carefully to ensure you don’t refresh a task only to end up regretting it.

You only need this item for the event, so don’t worry about spending it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not all challenges reward Danqing, so be sure to only focus on the ones that do when you’re trying to earn lots of this resource. You can tell which ones reward this resource by locating the Danqing icon, which is red paint in a white bowl, as one of the mission rewards. Daily missions and separate event quests like those for Midnight Features never offer Danqing for completion, so avoid focusing on these when you’re trying to earn it.

If you’re still struggling to get this resource, you can also spend Units to purchase Danqing from Feb. 6 until the event ends. This is to ensure players who don’t start playing the event early on can still get enough to claim event rewards towards the end of it if desired. This method of acquiring Danqing isn’t really worth using if you can avoid it though, as the rewards aren’t worth your precious Units.

How to use Danqing in Marvel Rivals

Danqing is an event-exclusive currency that can only be used to unlock rewards in the Fortune & Colors event. You can spend the Danqing you’ve earned by visiting the event page and selecting the Paint option when you have enough to redeem a prize.

It has no function beyond this, so once you manage to obtain enough to acquire all rewards, including the free Lion’s Mane costume for Star-Lord, there’s nothing else you can do with it. Free skins aren’t always available, so be sure to earn lots of Danqing while you can if you want to add this one to your collection.

