‘This is basic quality-of-life stuff’: Marvel Rivals players are freezing over this hero’s ult

There’s nothing quite like a fast-paced match in Marvel Rivals—colorful abilities flying, team synergies clicking (or not), and just enough chaos to make you question your life choices. But some players have found themselves squinting harder than Spider-Man in a foggy alley, trying to figure out if they should be running toward or away from a glowing circle of death—or, in this case, life.

Redditor spidoxx kicked things off with a meme-worthy observation: “Why can’t the enemy Luna ult just be red?” Cue a squinting Spider-Man meme and a flood of players commiserating. While some stayed on meme patrol with more squinty Spideys, others dived into the serious side of the discussion: Luna Snow’s ultimate ability is confusing if both teams are using her, and players want it fixed.

Luna Snow’s ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, is a gorgeous, holographic AoE stage that heals allies and boosts damage. In heal mode, it restores 200 HP on cast and 250 HP per second for those inside its soothing glow. In damage mode, it boosts damage by 40 percent. And all of this for a glorious 12 seconds. Sounds great, right? Unless you’re facing an enemy Luna and can’t tell whether you’re basking in a friendly blue light or about to be nuked because you were fooled by the enemy Luna Snow blasting her own music.

Right now, the ult is the same color for all players, regardless of team. Blue for healing, purple for damage. Sure, enemy Luna’s version technically has some subtle red lights, but as another Redditor pointed out, distinguishing that tiny detail mid-fight—especially in Competitive, where the screen is already a rave of red lights—is an uphill battle.

For those with vision difficulties, it’s even worse. This tiny red detail is a pretty awful way of distinguishing between a friendly and enemy Luna Snow ult.

The confusion over team colors doesn’t stop with Luna, though. Another player noted the broader issue: “It can be difficult to see who’s on what team on the fly. The red outlining could be bumped up a few notches to make that more clear.”

Of course, that’s assuming you’re not dealing with Loki, the ultimate trickster. His ability to copy anyone—including appearing as a friendly for a few seconds—already keeps players on their toes. But Loki does get a friendly blue outline if he’s pretending to be on your team, which makes him easier to identify than the actual, unmasked Luna Snow. Let that sink in.

The color fix

Some players have taken matters into their own hands. One Redditor offered a helpful tip: “I changed my accessibility settings so that enemies are bright yellow. Now they’re super easy to see. You can also change ally color and all that.”

This hack feels reminiscent of the Overwatch community’s adjustments for colorblind players, and it’s a solid workaround—for now. Luna Snow is already a hot topic in Marvel Rivals. Her ultimate is so powerful that she’s on many players’ wishlists for nerfs, alongside Mantis and Loki. But until the devs step in, it looks like players will be squinting, tweaking their settings, and praying they don’t accidentally waltz into the wrong circle.

So, the next time you’re in a Marvel Rivals match and find yourself staring at a glowing stage, ask yourself: Am I about to be healed, or should I run for my life? Because right now, it’s anyone’s guess.

