This Marvel Rivals trick helps you filter out those pesky bots

If you’re on a painful losing streak in Marvel Rivals, but suddenly your Moon Knight shines in the next match and melts the opponents without mercy, let me be the devil’s advocate and tell you that you might have been playing against bots.

Recommended Videos

Like any free-to-play multiplayer game, Marvel Rivals also has superhero bots that are not real players, making matchmaking faster. These bots usually have similar names to real players, but it’s usually harder to differentiate between a real player and a bot until you pay close attention to their gameplay.

Your next team could be full of bots, but don’t worry! Image via NetEase Games

A player on Reddit made it easier to detect these bots and understand when you’re actually playing against real players or just bots. You can use the tracker.gg and type in your username, and it’ll reveal all your past matches and the bot players. While real players will have their username, it should just show BOT in place of their username. You can’t use the tracker on bots either, and players can also turn their settings to private. If your settings are private, you can go to the Social tab and change all three profile visibility settings to Everyone to use the tracker to find bots in your matches.

From what we’ve noticed, bot lobbies usually happen when you’re on a losing streak or just starting in the game as a new player, as it makes it easier for them to learn the game without facing real skilled players. If you want to avoid bot lobbies, we suggest queueing in competitive matches where there are hardly any bots due to the game’s consistent concurrent player numbers on Steam.

However, bot lobbies always don’t necessarily mean that it will be boring. You can identify the bots quickly and try out new superheroes to learn their combos. You can also use these matches to complete your quests and achievements with different superheroes and master their craft for your ranked matches.

The bots also help form your team, as they are not restricted to enemy teams. I had one match where my healer was a bot, and it maintained a pretty good flawless KDA while keeping my team healthy. If only my ranked teammates believed in choosing a healer to support our team composition and win more matches.

With Marvel Rivals’ growing popularity and the enormous player base, the bots will always be there to sub for a player who left during the match or for other reasons, but they shouldn’t hinder your experience of playing the shooter.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy