Is Cyclops coming to Marvel Rivals?

Season one of Marvel Rivals launched on Jan. 10, adding two heroes, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Their addition only fueled the appetite of the players who are eager to see more of their favorite characters in the game, like Cyclops.

It’s hardly surprising to see fans demand the X-Men leader in the ranks of Marvel Rivals heroes. The game currently features only six Mutants—not bad, given there are 35 characters currently available, which will rise to 37 with the release of Human Torch and The Thing. However, there’s plenty of room to introduce more representatives of mutantkind, and if NetEase wanted to do so, Cyclops seems like one of the most sensible options. And it actually could come true, looking at the recent leaks.

Is Cyclops joining Marvel Rivals roster?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the official answer is no. There is no official word Cyclops is joining Marvel Rivals. However, there is a lot of hope to be had for Cyclops, and it wouldn’t surprise us if NetEase introduced him soon.

To Marvel Rivals, my X-Man! Image via Disney

That is due to reports from X0XLEAK, a leaker who reported first on the introduction of The Fantastic Four, so they’ve been reliable so far. On Jan. 11, the leaker pointed out six Heroes who are reportedly on their way to Marvel Rivals. These include not only Scott Summers, A.K.A. Cyclops, but also other Mutants: Professor X (Strategist), Jia Jing (Strategist), Colossus (Vanguard), Locus (Strategist), and Paste Pot Pete (Duelist).

Interestingly enough, each of these Heroes also had their roles leaked except for Cyclops himself. However, given his abilities in the comic books, there’s no way he doesn’t end up being a Duelist. His eyes contain a portal to another dimension which allows him to beam lasers of perilous energy upon his foes. We can’t see how this kind of kit could end up in a Vanguard or Strategist’s kit.

Not each of these characters are well known. In fact, those who aren’t hardcore Marvel fans probably won’t be familiar with Paste Pot Pete, and truth be told, neither were we at first. But X0XLEAK was right with the reports about Marvel’s First Family, so why would they be wrong this time around? Besides, Marvel Rivals has a reputation of using Heroes that are hardly known by the broader audience, like Jeff the Shark Land.

But most importantly, this is still only a leak, and could end up being far from the truth.

When could Cyclops release in Marvel Rivals?

So now that we know about Summers’ potential involvement in Marvel Rivals in the future, do we know about the exact timetable? Well, as is the case with multiplayer titles like these, not exactly. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman released on Jan. 10, with The Thing and Human Torch scheduled for the second part of the season, so sometime around the end of February.

Human Torch and The Thing are the next lined up Heroes to join Marvel Rivals. Could Cyclops be next? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season one is meant to last three months, so we believe it’s fair to say each season will have a similar longevity. Additionally, the developer underlined how season one is supersized, so while it introduces four characters to the roster, the standard ratio will likely be two, meaning two new Heroes per season.

Therefore, if X0XLEAK’s rumors are right and these characters are next to be developed in the game, they should make it by the end of 2025, including Cyclops.

We also shouldn’t forget about all the other leaked characters that have been mentioned by leakers for weeks now. These include Blade, Jean Grey, Ultron, and a few others. So while we’d love to see Cyclops in Marvel Rivals, his potential arrival could be greatly postponed given the impressive number of reported characters on their way.

