Marvel Rivals queue times are way too fast, but players already have a solution

Climbing rank in Marvel Rivals can be extremely satisfying and frustrating, as we all know. There are many complaints about it this season; however, a few players pointed out a basic feature that is missing for some reason which allows players to ruin others’ experience.

On Jan. 20, one player sparked a discussion on Reddit where they vented about how they see others trolling in the game. They joined one lobby from Discord and joined a full team, but the host immediately started trolling with Jeff the Land Shark by throwing his team out of the map, and then instantly starting new games without allowing his team to leave the lobby. This complaint made players aware that, somehow, Marvel Rivals is still missing a Ready Check button.

“We lost the game but since they were the host they immediately searched for a new game, and it took half a second before we were in a new game,” the player wrote. However, with a Ready Check in the game, these trolls wouldn’t be able to initiate another match without the approval of the entire team, which would cease this form of griefing.

Nothing can be worse than joining a party of trolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Queue times are so short they really do need a ‘Ready’ button. I’ve told people I was going to the bathroom, and they still queued comp like bro come on,” one of the top comments pointed out. When you think of it, it makes little sense that the option is still missing, given it’s been available in other multiplayer games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike for years now. “I don’t get why this game is missing the accept match button like in Counter-Strike…The tech is like 2 decades old,” one player said.

Furthermore, if you read more of players’ complaints, you’ll realize there is a massive number of trolls like these, apparently. And they’re not operating solely on the Discord channel. “I once got spammed by invites, eventually decided to see what it was about,” one player added. “Ended up in a 6 stack, they instaqueue, I cancel over and over until the queue popped instantly. I couldn’t leave the group while in queue, and couldn’t stop the queue for long enough to leave because of the leave confirmation screen. IMO Cancelling queue also needs to disable requeueing for 10 seconds or so.”

Lunar New Year update has just been added, so hopefully NetEase can work on the Ready Check soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can only hope this basic feature will make its way to Marvel Rivals as fast as possible, and it seems very likely to come sooner rather than later. So far, NetEase has been listening to the community fairly well, tweaking parts of the game that have been lackluster, according to the players.

If Marvel Rivals were to see a Ready Check addition, we’d expect it to launch with a major update. The next one should be expected in the second half of the February, and it will also introduce The Thing and Human Torch.

