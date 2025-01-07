Invisible Woman’s abilities in Marvel Rivals leaked early, and healers should be pumped

One of comic book culture’s most popular heroines, along with her fantastic family, is joining Marvel Rivals this week—and her abilities make her sound exciting to play.

According to leaker @X0X_LEAK, who has become quite a problem for NetEase Games’ ability to keep things secret in the hero shooter, descriptions of Invisible Woman, aka Susan Storm’s abilities make her sound like an interesting and well-needed addition to the Strategist role.

The first family is here. Image via NetEase

Her primary fire, similar to some other Strategists, heals allies and deals damage to enemies, but that’s just the start of her kit when it comes to helping keep their team in the fight. She also has the ability to grant a teammate a “wide front-facing shield,” which will come in handy, especially for Vanguards as they push the offensive.

She also has a “knockback tunnel” ability, which sounds like it’ll be useful for protecting herself from oncoming attackers, along with a “gravity bomb” ability, which will deal damage over time and also have some crowd control effects.

The leaker also says she has a double jump ability, which will come in handy in all sorts of ways. Her ultimate is “a wide ring that heals teammates after the player chooses a deploy location,” which unfortunately sounds similar to some other Strategist ultimates in the game.

And yes, she can turn invisible, as her name would suggest, although details about this ability were scarce from the leaker. It would seem to work in her favor for escapability, though, similarly to Cloak, Scarlet Witch, or Hela.

More about Invisible Woman and her husband, Reed Richards AKA Mister Fantastic, will be revealed later today when streamers like Emiru and xQc go live with gameplay of the two new heroes who will be available when season one of Marvel Rivals begins on Friday, Jan. 10.

