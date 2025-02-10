All The Thing abilities in Marvel Rivals

It’s finally clobberin’ time. After over a month of waiting in season one, The Thing is set to arrive in Marvel Rivals shortly, and it’s not a moment too soon.

Recommended Videos

Ben Grimm, otherwise known as The Thing, is the heart and soul of the Fantastic Four. While the rest of the team was blessed with superpowers, Thing got turned into a creature made of rock, but maintained his humanity and heart of gold in spite of his tough luck.

In Marvel Rivals, Thing is a Vanguard hero, meaning he’s a tank that’s able to withstand a lot of damage and serve a particular role on any team that needs someone to devastate the frontal assault. Thing will hopefully make for a much-needed injection of life into the Vanguard role.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Thing’s kit in Marvel Rivals.

All Thing abilities in Marvel Rivals

It’s clobberin’ time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: Note: These ability names and descriptions were leaked/datamined and are not yet official.

Ability Description Input Combination Punch

(Basic Attack) “Quick and continuous punches.” LMB / RT Thunderbolt Punch “Deliver a devastating punch.” RMB / LT Furious Charge “Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement.” Left Shift / LB Battlefield Support “Jump towards teammates and add damage reduction to them and yourself.” E / RB Solid as a Rock

(Passive) “Immune to knockback and other displacement effects.” – Fastball Special

(Team-Up Ability) “Wolverine can interact with Hulk or The Thing. Once confirmed by both sides, Hulk or The Thing can raise Wolverine. Press the button to throw him toward the crosshair.” – Slam Moment

(Ultimate) “Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air.” Q / L3 + R3

These above abilities and names have not been confirmed yet, after having been datamined previously. But similar leaks had been correct about Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, so they are likely similar if not exact.

Other than having the same ability as Hulk to pick up Wolverine and toss him like a wrecking ball, Thing’s abilities center around him being a disruptive melee brawler, like several other heroes in the game.

Thing’s Combination Punch sounds similar to the Hulk’s, meaning he’ll be a bruiser who needs to get up close and personal to deal damage, but the rest of his kit makes up for it with some fun-sounding maneuverability.

Furious Charge sounds like it will be a blast, completely wreaking havoc on any team that’s unfortunate enough to be in his path, being able to follow up with Thunderbolt Punch for big damage. But his most useful utility may be in his Battlefield Support ability as a protector able to give damage reduction to nearby allies.

For now, his Slam Moment ultimate sounds like it will truly shake things up, potentially leaving enemies in midair and susceptible to damage from allies, and his passive makes him a true force to be reckoned with against any enemy that tries to use crowd control abilities against him.

This article will be updated with more information whenever it’s available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy