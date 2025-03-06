Forgot password
Marvel Rivals March 6 patch notes: Clone Rumble, Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, and more

A new event and free skin have arrived.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 05:06 am

The latest Marvel Rivals patch is here, bringing a game mode, an event, and some vital balance changes.

Starting March 7, you can dive into Clone Rumble and Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Participating in one of them will give you a shiny new Black Widow skin, but the details remain a mystery for now. Here’s the full list of patch notes.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event arrives with free skin

The White Suit skin for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.
A new Black Widow skin? Yes please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From March 7 to April 11, players can participate in a new event named Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. The details haven’t been specified in the patch notes, but by the looks of it, players will complete different tasks depending on their dice roll, as if they were playing a board game. Rewards for finishing those tasks will be given out, including a free Mr. Barnes Black Widow skin.

Clone Rumble game mode launches

Ever wondered what it would be like to play as 12 Hulks? Or maybe you wanted to play tennis and have 10 Captain Americas bounce projectiles between each other with their shield? Well, now you can with Clone Rumble.

From March 7, players will be able to play an exclusive game mode called Clone Rumble. It will feature unlimited access to heroes, so your team and opponents can pick as many of the same heroes as you want. The only thing stopping you is your own imagination. The game mode will be available during the three upcoming weekends.

  • March 7, 2025, 3am CT – March 10, 2025, 4am CT
    March 14, 2025, 4am CT – March 17, 2025, 4am CT
    March 21, 2025, 4am CT – March 24, 2025, 4am CT

Various quality bug fixes

NetEase is also polishing the game by launching a few tweaks to maps and heroes.

Heroes

  • Loki’s Blessing Blunder: Fixed a problem where if Loki and his doppelganger placed Regeneration Domains that overlapped and Loki walked over the overlapped area, then back into his own Regeneration Domain, it would lose its healing effect.
  • Loki’s Disappearing Act: Fixed an issue where Loki’s UI would vanish after he transformed.
  • Human Torch’s Meteor Mishap: Resolved a glitch where the Human Torch’s Flaming Meteor ability could sometimes trap hit enemies inside walls.
  • Human Torch’s Persistent Pyro-Prison: Fixed an issue that the Human Torch’s Pyro-Prison wouldn’t promptly disappear upon his defeat.
  • Punisher’s Missile Mayhem: Addressed a rare issue where the Punisher’s Ultimate Ability would sometimes continue to detect enemies and fire missiles during network disruptions.
  • Hela’s Knockback Kinks: Resolved an inconsistency where Hela would sometimes be launched up after unleashing her Ultimate Ability.
  • Hela’s Vehicle Visibility: Fixed an issue where after Hela releases her Ultimate Ability, sometimes she may not be immediately detected when near the mission vehicle.
  • Wolverine’s Leap of Faith: Fixed a quirk where characters launched up by Wolverine’s Ultimate Ability would sometimes exhibit exaggerated jumping abilities.
  • Jeff’s Ice Surprise: Corrected a bug where when the Team-Up Ability is active, Jeff the Land Shark could launch Frozen Spitballs that exceed expectations via certain actions.
  • Adam’s Ultimate Energy Fail: Resolved a problem where if Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability failed in certain areas (like cliff edges), 50% energy wouldn’t be returned.
  • Peni Parker’s Positioning Predicament: Fixed a positioning issue that could sometimes occur when Peni was hit by Namor’s Ultimate Ability.

Maps and overall changes

  • Fixed an issue where switching from a Proficiency Deluxe Avatar back to the standard Avatar required a re-login to take effect.
  • Resolved an issue where other players viewing a career profile would not immediately see the latest scores added after reaching maximum proficiency with a hero. A re-login was required for the changes to take effect.
  • Corrected the blocklist full notification, which mistakenly stated that the friends list was full.
  • Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.
  • Resolved various problems with broken collisions, floating objects, etc.
  • Addressed multiple map sound effect issues.
  • Fixed an issue where some graphics cards couldn’t enable Intel XeSS. (PC)
  • Fixed an issue where after modifying the mapping of the controller’s L3 button, the chat window could not be opened on the results screen. (Consoles)
  • Resolved a rare issue on PlayStation where Wolverine’s Rage Uncaged trophy sometimes wouldn’t unlock. (PlayStation)

The patch is already live on the official game servers.

